JSW Steel : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

JSWSL: MUM: SEC: SE: 2022-23

June 03, 2022

1. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 2. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Corporate Relationship Dept. Plot No. C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code No.500228 NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President Kind Attn: The General Manager (Listing) (CRD).

Sub: Transcripts of the4QFY22 Earnings Conference Call conducted after the meeting of Board of Directors - Disclosure under Regulation 46(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations 2015")

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below the link to the Transcripts of the Q4 FY22 Earnings Conference Call conducted after the meeting of Board of Directors on 27th May 2022, hosted on the Company's website:

https://www.jswsteel.in/sites/default/files/assets/industry/steel/IR/Financial%20Performance /Financials/2021-22/Q4/JSW%20Steel%20Q4%20FY22%20results%20Call%20Transcript.pdf

The audio recordings of the Earnings Call are also made available on the Company's website at:

https://www.jswsteel.in/sites/default/files/assets/industry/steel/IR/Financial%20Performance/Fi nancials/2021-22/Q4/Audio%20transcript%20Q4%20FY22.mp3

This is for the information of your members and all concerned.

For JSW STEEL LIMITED