Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JSW Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500228   INE019A01038

JSW STEEL LIMITED

(500228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-01
573.15 INR   +0.56%
01:22aJSW STEEL : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/01Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; Bajaj Auto Drops 4%
MT
06/01JSW Steel Limited Appoints Fiona Paulus as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JSW Steel : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/03/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSWSL: MUM: SEC: SE: 2022-23

June 03, 2022

1.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

2.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code No.500228

NSE Symbol: JSWSTEEL

Kind Attn.: Mr. Hari K, President

Kind Attn: The General Manager

(Listing)

(CRD).

Sub: Transcripts of the4QFY22 Earnings Conference Call conducted after the meeting of Board of Directors - Disclosure under Regulation 46(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations 2015")

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below the link to the Transcripts of the Q4 FY22 Earnings Conference Call conducted after the meeting of Board of Directors on 27th May 2022, hosted on the Company's website:

https://www.jswsteel.in/sites/default/files/assets/industry/steel/IR/Financial%20Performance /Financials/2021-22/Q4/JSW%20Steel%20Q4%20FY22%20results%20Call%20Transcript.pdf

The audio recordings of the Earnings Call are also made available on the Company's website at:

https://www.jswsteel.in/sites/default/files/assets/industry/steel/IR/Financial%20Performance/Fi nancials/2021-22/Q4/Audio%20transcript%20Q4%20FY22.mp3

This is for the information of your members and all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JSW STEEL LIMITED

LANCY VARGHESE

Digitally signed by

LANCY VARGHESE Date: 2022.06.03 09:55:43 +05'30'

Lancy Varghese Company Secretary

Disclaimer

JSW Steel Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSW STEEL LIMITED
01:22aJSW STEEL : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
06/01Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; Bajaj Auto Drops 4%
MT
06/01JSW Steel Limited Appoints Fiona Paulus as Non-Executive Director
CI
05/30Indian Indices Close in Green for Third Consecutive Session; Titan Jumps 5%
MT
05/30JSW To Keep Prices Unchanged For European Customers Despite India's Steel Export Tax
MT
05/30Nomura Downgrades JSW Steel to Reduce From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 500 Indian ..
MT
05/30JSW Steel to maintain shipments to Europe without passing on cost of India's new export..
RE
05/29JSW Steel's Fourth-Quarter Profit Fell 23% as Materials Costs Rose
DJ
05/27JSW Steel Limited Provides Production Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
05/27TRANSCRIPT : JSW Steel Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JSW STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 435 B 18 533 M 18 533 M
Net income 2022 219 B 2 828 M 2 828 M
Net Debt 2022 624 B 8 060 M 8 060 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,30x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 1 379 B 17 810 M 17 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 128
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart JSW STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSW Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSW STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 573,15 INR
Average target price 616,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharad Mahendra Chief Executive Officer
Seshagiri Rao Venkatasathya Metlapalli Joint MD, Group CFO & Executive Director
Rajeev M. Pai Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Kumar Jindal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Sinha Dheeraj Chief Information Officer-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSW STEEL LIMITED-12.62%17 810
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-9.22%21 448
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.53%17 999
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.83%15 021
TERNIUM S.A.1.19%8 557
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.23.15%7 308