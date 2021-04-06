JTC : completes acquisition of RBC cees Limited

JTC today has completed the acquisition of RBC cees Limited announced in December 2020.

Rebranded to JTC Employer Solutions the business forms part of JTC's ongoing growth strategy of blending organic growth of the core business with disciplined inorganic growth governed by clear acquisition criteria and supported by a strong track record of thorough and successful integration. The acquisition is complementary to JTC's existing corporate and trustee services and significantly enhances the Group's employee benefits offering, expanding a service line that has good growth potential due to market trends that support the increasing adoption of employee benefit programmes.

Employees based in Jersey, Guernsey, London and Edinburgh, including the senior management team, have transitioned to JTC to become part of the company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) Division.

Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC, said:

'We are delighted to officially welcome our new colleagues and clients to the Group today. This acquisition is a high-quality addition to our ICS Division and through its service offering, values and culture, the business is perfectly aligned with our strong shared ownership culture, one of our key differentiators for over 22 years. As an established leader in the employee benefits market with a blue-chip client base and excellent people we see substantial growth potential for JTC Employer Solutions as it works to meet increasing global demand for employee ownership solutions. We have strong acquisition experience to ensure that this is a positive and seamless transition for both clients and new colleagues, and I look forward to us all working together towards shared goals of service excellence and innovation.'

