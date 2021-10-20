Log in
JTC : Acquires perfORM Due Diligence Services

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JTC is delighted to announce the acquisition of perfORM Due Diligence Services (perfORM), an innovative provider of due diligence services to a diverse base of UK and international asset allocators and investment managers.

Launched in 2019, perfORM was set up as an Operational Due Diligence (ODD) business to provide solutions to asset allocators (including pension funds; wealth managers; family offices; fund of funds; asset managers; and endowments) across private credit / equity, real estate, infrastructure, hedge, crypto / digital assets, and long only. As one of the only practitioner-led businesses of its kind in London perfORM has since grown its client base substantially, underpinned by its credibility, flexibility and use of technology.

This acquisition forms part of JTC's ongoing strategy of continuously developing their well-established fund solutions capability to add true value to the expertise and services offered to clients. The addition of perfORM will enhance JTC's funds offering with solutions-driven due diligence services, supported by vast IP, a highly scalable technology workflow management system and due diligence software. perfORM will retain its brand to uphold their integrity as an independent ODD service provider and will operate as a JTC Group company going forward.

Jonathan Jennings, Group Head of Institutional Client Services, JTC, said:

"perfORM is a further important strategic addition to the JTC Institutional Client Services division. Despite only having launched in 2019, perfORM has had impressive growth in their client base, which affirms the demand for due diligence solutions in the market. Adding innovative solutions that address the continually heightened investor and regulatory focus on operational risk and due diligence will be of great benefit to our clients and business alike. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to JTC today."

Quentin Thom, Co-Head of perfORM, said:

"We are excited to be part of JTC and our Allocator On-Demand ODD, Investment Manager ODD Therapy, and Service Provider ODD work continues to grow across all asset classes, fund structures and geographies."

James Newman, Co-Head of perfORM, said:

"This move represents an important and exciting step towards our goal of making due diligence services more accessible. With JTC, we will help both asset allocators and investment managers meet their operational risk management needs."

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
