JTC : INDOS Financial Promotes Abi Holland to CEO

In her new role, Abi will lead the INDOS team across the UK and Ireland and oversee the business' growth strategy as it continues to assert its reputation as a leading provider of fund depositary and oversight services.

She takes over the role from Alan Davies, who will continue to work with the INDOS business in a reduced capacity until his retirement.

With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Abi has gained considerable expertise having worked in regulatory, compliance, legal and operations roles, joining INDOS in 2019 as Head of Client Relationship Management. Prior to joining INDOS, Abi was a member of the senior management team at alternative investment manager Stratton Street Capital where she chaired the risk committee, managed regulatory change such as MiFID II and AIFMD, and all aspects of the investor due diligence process and service provider oversight.

Abi has an Honours degree in Law and qualified as an SFA Securities Representative in 1996.

Operating out of three offices, including London, where Abi is based, and Fareham in the UK and Enniscorthy in Ireland, INDOS was acquired by global service provider JTC in 2021, adding significant fund oversight capabilities to the Group's existing platform.

Commenting on Abi's appointment, Bill Prew, Group Director, JTC and Founder of INDOS Financial, said:

"Since INDOS' inception in 2012, we have been focused on delivering best in class fund oversight services to the alternative fund industry and today, backed up by our commitment to client service and the strength of the JTC Group, we are recognised as a leading player in the sector. I am delighted that Abi is taking on the role of CEO as we continue to support asset managers and evolve our business, in what is an increasingly complex environment.

"I would also like to thank Alan for his valuable contribution to the business during his tenure as CEO and for his ongoing support ahead of his retirement."

Abi added:

"I am incredibly excited to have been appointed CEO of INDOS at a time when best in class governance and compliance across the alternative fund space is absolutely critical. I believe we have a leading proposition for asset managers, delivered by an exceptional team across the UK and Ireland, and I'm looking forward to working with colleagues to maintain and develop our position as recognised leader in this space."