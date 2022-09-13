JTC : Interim Results Presentation - September 2022

R E S I L I E N T G R O W T H
2022 INTERIM RESULTS
FOR JTC PLC
2022 INTERIM RESULTS
A G E N D A
C E O H I G H L I G H T S
F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W
B U S I N E S S R E V I E W
S U M M A R Y & O U T L O O K
Q & A
A P P E N D I C E S
"We are very pleased with the performance of the business in the first half of the year.
The two themes that present themselves consistently are the quality of the JTC team and the resilience of the business in challenging times."
Nigel Le Quesne, CEO
C E O H I G H L I G H T S
34Years
Revenue and profit growth
G R O U P
"A period of
- Revenue +38.8%
- EBITDA +40.1%
consolidation
- Group margin 33% (guidance 33% - 38%)
and integration."
G A L E R A
YRS
A X Y
P L A N
Double from 2020 performance to:
- Net organic growth 9.5% (16.2% gross) (guidance 8% - 10%)
- Leverage reduction to 1.6x underlying EBITDA (guidance 1.5x to 2.0x)
- New business wins +22% to deliver best 6 months ever at £12.6m annualised value
£230m+
Revenue
£78m+
Underlying
EBITDA
£
F O R AL
I C S
"An outstanding 6 month period,
building on operational improvements and recent acquisitions."
- ICS is now 68.3% of Group turnover
P C S
"Another strong performance and poised to capitalise in H2 and beyond."
"Our strong performance in 2021 and to date in 2022 means we are making rapid progress towards
achieving our Galaxy Era plan goal well ahead of schedule."
C E O F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
£93.0m
+38.8%
£67.0m H1 2021
New
Business Wins
£12.6m
+22%
£10.3m H1 2021
£30.7m
+40.1%
£21.9m H1 2021
Pipeline
£52.2m
+15%
£45.3m H1 2021
EBITDA Margin
33.0%
+0.3 pp
32.7% H1 2021
Lifetime
Value Won*
£124.8m
+32%
£94.4m H1 2021
Net Organic
Growth
9.5%
+1.9 pp
7.6% H1 2021
Interim
Dividend
3.1p per share
+0.5p per share
2.6p H1 2021
*Lifetime Value Won (LVW) is 10 times annualised value of work won minus value of attrition in past year.
