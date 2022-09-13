Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JTC PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-09-13 am EDT
831.00 GBX   +8.06%
05:30aJTC : Interim Results Presentation - September 2022
PU
04:53aFTSE 100 Little Changed Before Key US CPI; Ocado Slides
DJ
04:10aUK's Tight Labor Market Adds to Case for Another 50bp Interest Rate Hike
DJ
JTC : Interim Results Presentation - September 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:30am EDT
R E S I L I E N T G R O W T H

E N G I N E

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

FOR JTC PLC

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

1

A G E N D A

02

C E O H I G H L I G H T S

05

F I N A N C I A L R E V I E W

14

B U S I N E S S R E V I E W

18

S U M M A R Y & O U T L O O K

19

Q & A

20

A P P E N D I C E S

CEO HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW SUMMARY & OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDICES

"We are very pleased with the performance of the business in the first half of the year.

The two themes that present themselves consistently are the quality of the JTC team and the resilience of the business in challenging times."

Nigel Le Quesne, CEO

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

2

CEO HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW SUMMARY & OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDICES

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

3

C E O H I G H L I G H T S

IEN

T

B U S

L

I

N

I

E

S

E

S

R

S

34Years

Revenue and profit growth

G R O U P

"A period of

- Revenue +38.8%

- EBITDA +40.1%

consolidation

- Group margin 33% (guidance 33% - 38%)

and integration."

G A L E R A

1

YRS

A X Y

P L A N

Double from 2020 performance to:

- Net organic growth 9.5% (16.2% gross) (guidance 8% - 10%)

- Leverage reduction to 1.6x underlying EBITDA (guidance 1.5x to 2.0x)

- New business wins +22% to deliver best 6 months ever at £12.6m annualised value

2

YRS

£230m+

Revenue

£78m+

Underlying

EBITDA

EST. 1

9

9

8

N E R S H

W

I

P

O

C

D

U

E

L

A

R

T

R

H

U

S

E

O

E

S

N

E

W

R

O

Y

E

L

S

P

H

I

P

M

L

E

£

F O R AL

D

3

E

5

0

T

m

A

E

V A L UE

R

C

I C S

"An outstanding 6 month period,

building on operational improvements and recent acquisitions."

- ICS is now 68.3% of Group turnover

  • Margin increased +2.4pp to 31.5%
  • x7 M&A integrations from 2021 all nearing completion
  • Strong performances from Employer Solutions and SALI
  • Substantial long-term value creation

P C S

"Another strong performance and poised to capitalise in H2 and beyond."

  • New business wins of £4.1m in H1
  • Margin of 36.3%
  • Ongoing investment in talent, technology and regulatory compliance
  • Project Amaro mandate now $3.95m pa and +2,500 new client entities commencing Q4
  • Post period end, strategically important acquisition of NYPTC in Delaware US*

*Subject to final regulatory approval

ORIGINAL

ESTIMATE

5

YRS

ACCELERATED REALITY

4

YRS

3

YRS

"Our strong performance in 2021 and to date in 2022 means we are making rapid progress towards

achieving our Galaxy Era plan goal well ahead of schedule."

CEO HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW SUMMARY & OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDICES

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

4

C E O F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S

B

E

S

T

E

V

E

R

S

I

X

Revenue

£93.0m

+38.8%

£67.0m H1 2021

New

Business Wins

£12.6m

+22%

£10.3m H1 2021

M

D

O

N

O

T H P ERI

Underlying

EBITDA

£30.7m

+40.1%

£21.9m H1 2021

Pipeline

£52.2m

+15%

£45.3m H1 2021

S

E

H

G

I

H

T

E

R E V

Underlying

EBITDA Margin

33.0%

+0.3 pp

32.7% H1 2021

N

G T O

1

4

Y

I

E

S

A

A

E

R

C

R

S

N

+

I

Lifetime

S

Value Won*

R

A

£124.8m

E

Y

+32%

0

1

£94.4m H1 2021

Net Organic

Growth

9.5%

+1.9 pp

7.6% H1 2021

Interim

Dividend

3.1p per share

+0.5p per share

2.6p H1 2021

*Lifetime Value Won (LVW) is 10 times annualised value of work won minus value of attrition in past year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
JTC : Interim Results Presentation - September 2022
PU
04:53aFTSE 100 Little Changed Before Key US CPI; Ocado Slides
DJ
04:10aUK's Tight Labor Market Adds to Case for Another 50bp Interest Rate Hike
DJ
03:19aSterling Rises After UK Unemployment Data
DJ
03:08aFTSE 100 Seen Little Changed With US Inflation Data Eyed
DJ
02:32aFund Manager JTC's H1 Profit Falls; Board Ups Interim Dividend
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (JTC.L) JTC Posts H1 Revenue GBP93M
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (JTC.L) JTC Reports H1 EPS GBX13.96
MT
09/08JTC : ESG, THE SEC, AND A WAR ON GREENWASHING in 2022
PU
09/06JTC : Private Office Shortlisted in the 2022 Spear's Awards
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 183 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 31,8 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2022 107 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 84,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 769,00 GBX
Average target price 863,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-16.05%1 300
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.89%105 057
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.74%80 090
UBS GROUP AG-1.86%55 180
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.76%35 783
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%33 742