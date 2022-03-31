JTC : Introduces Global Mental Health First Aiders Initiative

Following a pledge made by the company last year to invest in professional training that builds on its existing wellbeing support system, a wide range of JTC employees across the business stepped up to volunteer and have now all completed their training conducted by Mind Jersey - a leading mental health charity based in the Channel Islands.

Whilst the qualified MHFAs are based in Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Enniscorthy, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey, London, Mauritius, South Africa, and South Dakota, the Group will maintain a companywide 'no borders' policy in order for its 1300-plus workforce to reach out to any of the team of MHFAs remotely. JTC also anticipates that interest in the initiative will grow and additional employees will volunteer to undertake the qualification in due course.

Although MHFAs are not trained to offer ongoing counselling they are taught to listen, reassure and respond to a fellow employee who may be experiencing a mental health issue or emotional distress. They serve as a point of contact for their colleagues and can offer assistance in different ways ranging from having an initial conversation to guiding the person to the most appropriate ongoing support.

The training, renewable every three years, provides an in-depth understanding of mental health, including spotting the triggers and signs of a range of mental health issues.

Carol Graham, Group Director - Group Human Resources, JTC, said:

"We are really proud to have been able to implement this initiative globally whilst at the same time supporting a mental health charity. We now have an excellent team of MHFAs across our business - each fully committed to their volunteer roles with a genuine interest and care in supporting the wellbeing of their colleagues.

"MHFAs are part of JTC's journey in opening up conversations about mental health ensuring that when one of our employees reaches out for help, the response process is positive, accessible, supportive and as easy as possible, wherever they are based. In our shared ownership culture it is important we have a robust network of support in place and continue to look out for our fellow colleagues in all circumstances."