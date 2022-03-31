Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JTC PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JTC : Introduces Global Mental Health First Aiders Initiative

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JTC, a publicly listed professional services firm, today announced the introduction of its global Mental Health First Aiders (MHFA) initiative as part of its commitment to providing and promoting a stronger, more supportive and healthier workplace across its 20 jurisdictions.

Following a pledge made by the company last year to invest in professional training that builds on its existing wellbeing support system, a wide range of JTC employees across the business stepped up to volunteer and have now all completed their training conducted by Mind Jersey - a leading mental health charity based in the Channel Islands.

Whilst the qualified MHFAs are based in Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Enniscorthy, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey, London, Mauritius, South Africa, and South Dakota, the Group will maintain a companywide 'no borders' policy in order for its 1300-plus workforce to reach out to any of the team of MHFAs remotely. JTC also anticipates that interest in the initiative will grow and additional employees will volunteer to undertake the qualification in due course.

Although MHFAs are not trained to offer ongoing counselling they are taught to listen, reassure and respond to a fellow employee who may be experiencing a mental health issue or emotional distress. They serve as a point of contact for their colleagues and can offer assistance in different ways ranging from having an initial conversation to guiding the person to the most appropriate ongoing support.

The training, renewable every three years, provides an in-depth understanding of mental health, including spotting the triggers and signs of a range of mental health issues.

Carol Graham, Group Director - Group Human Resources, JTC, said:

"We are really proud to have been able to implement this initiative globally whilst at the same time supporting a mental health charity. We now have an excellent team of MHFAs across our business - each fully committed to their volunteer roles with a genuine interest and care in supporting the wellbeing of their colleagues.

"MHFAs are part of JTC's journey in opening up conversations about mental health ensuring that when one of our employees reaches out for help, the response process is positive, accessible, supportive and as easy as possible, wherever they are based. In our shared ownership culture it is important we have a robust network of support in place and continue to look out for our fellow colleagues in all circumstances."

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JTC PLC
08:05aJTC : Introduces Global Mental Health First Aiders Initiative
PU
03/25JTC : Supports Art Development Workshop Series in Jersey Schools
PU
03/25JTC PLC Appoints Kate Beauchamp as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Additional..
CI
03/24JTC : Our Combined Listed Funds Offering
PU
03/23JTC : Launches global employee-led fundraising campaign to mark 35th anniversary
PU
03/17INVEST EUROPE : The Drive to Standardise
PU
03/15JTC : shortlisted for Private Equity awards
PU
03/09JTC : Silvia Andriotto Featured In Citywealth's Top Recommended 40 Under 40 List
PU
03/04JTC : Raises Money For Guernsey Charity with Inaugural Pancake Race
PU
03/04JTC : Triple Success for JTC in Citywealth Powerwomen Awards
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JTC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net Debt 2021 124 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 849,00 GBX
Average target price 896,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-7.31%1 592
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.09%118 192
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.90%90 489
UBS GROUP AG9.77%66 368
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.74%41 840
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.28%35 991