JTC : MAKES CHANGES TO SENIOR TEAM IN JERSEY

Helier Le Main has been made Head of ICS, while Mark Fleming and Jodi Hill have both been made Deputy Head of PCS in the jurisdiction.

The appointments form part of JTC's ongoing strategic focus to grow its multi-jurisdictional proposition for fund managers, institutions, private clients and family offices, with Helier, Mark and Jodi playing a key role in providing direction and oversight in driving forward the ICS and PCS teams in Jersey.

In his new role, Helier has responsibility for the strategic development and performance of the Jersey ICS division including Employer Solutions (formerly RBC cees), Funds and Corporate Services. He led the Employer Solutions team in Jersey, Guernsey, Edinburgh and London that joined JTC in 2021, and has previously held a range of senior roles at RBC across their Fiduciary Services and Corporate & Institutional businesses. He is qualified as an ICAEW Chartered Accountant.

Mark and Jodi's new roles will be supporting Paul Weir who heads up the European Private Client team and is also the Managing Director of JTC's Jersey office. Both Jodi and Mark joined JTC through acquisitions, Mark from Sanne where he headed up the Jersey private client business and Jodi from Merrill Lynch where she was Chief Trust Officer, based in Geneva. Jodi relocated back to Jersey in 2019.

Commenting on the PCS changes, Iain Johns, Group Head of PCS, said:

"Client service excellence is a priority at JTC and the extensive industry knowledge and experience that Mark and Jodi bring to the table will be greatly beneficial to our Private Client team, not just in Jersey but across our global network. They are perfectly placed to ensure that our Private Client offering continues to strengthen and grow."

Jonathan Jennings, Group Head of ICS, added:

"Helier has a formidable amount of experience of working with top tier international institutions and corporates and in his new role will be instrumental in supporting the continued growth of our ICS division in Jersey. We remain firmly focused on ensuring that we continue to offer the very best service to our clients as we look to maintain our growth trajectory this year."