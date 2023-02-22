JTC : Makes Raft Of Senior Appointments As Part of Bi-Annual Group-Wide Promotions

In particular, Emma Menzies was promoted to Group Director, Tax Compliance and Regulatory Reporting in Jersey while Bennie Burger (Risk and Compliance - Jersey), Claire Stride (Business Development and Marketing - Jersey), Rebecca Stannard (Business Development and Marketing - Jersey), Richard Mukungatu (Corporate Services - Jersey) Rachel Pettitt (Employer Solutions - Guernsey), Hanneke Olijslagers (Corporate Services - Amsterdam), Jill Jones (Legal - San Jose), John Docherty (Corporate Services - Amsterdam), and Sheilagh Hall (Human Resources - Cape Town) were all appointed to Senior Director level.

Promotions were made across 22 of JTC's offices, including more than 50 in Jersey and 40 in Cape Town. Additionally close to 30 people were promoted in the US, with offices in the jurisdictions of Guernsey, Ireland and Luxembourg also seeing the number of employees promoted reaching double figures.

The appointments, which span teams across JTC's Institutional and Private Client divisions, tax and treasury service lines and key operational functions including Human Resources, Marketing and Business Development, Legal, Risk and Compliance and Finance, are awarded in light of excellent individual performance, commitment to structured professional development, and an overall contribution to JTC's ongoing growth.

Commenting, Wendy Holley, JTC's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"It is a source of immense pride that we have such a dedicated and talented workforce in all our offices and I am delighted that so many have seen their efforts rewarded in this latest round of promotions. We understand that our success in offering clients the absolute highest standard of service is directly linked to nurturing and recognising our team and we are fully committed to these complementary goals."