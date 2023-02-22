Advanced search
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10:58 2023-02-22 am EST
736.50 GBX   -0.61%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/21BoA cuts DS Smith; Jefferies likes JTC
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : Makes Raft Of Senior Appointments As Part of Bi-Annual Group-Wide Promotions

02/22/2023 | 10:27am EST
Global institutional and private client service provider JTC has begun 2023 with a raft of senior appointments as part of its bi-annual Group-wide promotions. More than 200 employees were recognised for their achievements and commitment to professional development across the Group's jurisdictional network.

In particular, Emma Menzies was promoted to Group Director, Tax Compliance and Regulatory Reporting in Jersey while Bennie Burger (Risk and Compliance - Jersey), Claire Stride (Business Development and Marketing - Jersey), Rebecca Stannard (Business Development and Marketing - Jersey), Richard Mukungatu (Corporate Services - Jersey) Rachel Pettitt (Employer Solutions - Guernsey), Hanneke Olijslagers (Corporate Services - Amsterdam), Jill Jones (Legal - San Jose), John Docherty (Corporate Services - Amsterdam), and Sheilagh Hall (Human Resources - Cape Town) were all appointed to Senior Director level.

Promotions were made across 22 of JTC's offices, including more than 50 in Jersey and 40 in Cape Town. Additionally close to 30 people were promoted in the US, with offices in the jurisdictions of Guernsey, Ireland and Luxembourg also seeing the number of employees promoted reaching double figures.

The appointments, which span teams across JTC's Institutional and Private Client divisions, tax and treasury service lines and key operational functions including Human Resources, Marketing and Business Development, Legal, Risk and Compliance and Finance, are awarded in light of excellent individual performance, commitment to structured professional development, and an overall contribution to JTC's ongoing growth.

Commenting, Wendy Holley, JTC's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"It is a source of immense pride that we have such a dedicated and talented workforce in all our offices and I am delighted that so many have seen their efforts rewarded in this latest round of promotions. We understand that our success in offering clients the absolute highest standard of service is directly linked to nurturing and recognising our team and we are fully committed to these complementary goals."

Attachments

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 194 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2022 34,2 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net Debt 2022 99,6 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 1 072 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 86,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 741,00 GBX
Average target price 883,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-0.94%1 299
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%104 193
UBS GROUP AG17.58%67 850
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%40 770
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.35%35 853
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%30 717