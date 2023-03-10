Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  JTC PLC
  News
  Summary
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:03:06 2023-03-10 am EST
685.50 GBX   -1.22%
08:35aJtc : Nic arnold speaking at london's 2023 superyacht investor conference
PU
02/22Jtc : Makes Raft Of Senior Appointments As Part of Bi-Annual Group-Wide Promotions
PU
02/22News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : NIC ARNOLD SPEAKING AT LONDON'S 2023 SUPERYACHT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

03/10/2023 | 08:35am EST
Nic Arnold, Head of JTC Private Office - UK, will be joining the panel of speakers at the 2023 Superyacht Investor conference in London on 14 and 15 March.

The event is one of the leading conferences in the superyacht industry, and it brings together experts in the fields of yacht builds, finance, purchasing and ownership, alongside operational aspects such as yacht chartering and crew management. The agenda will also address important topics for the industry including ESG and the changing demographics of yacht owners.

Nic will be running a panel on the fractional ownership of superyachts, covering the benefits and pitfalls of partnering with another buyer and how to achieve good operational governance over the running of these complicated assets. As representatives of owners who are interested in the joint ownership of yachts and aircraft, this is an important area for JTC both in terms of looking after the families that enjoy the assets and managing the shared ownership structures.

As head of JTC's luxury asset practice, Nic understands the many complex factors involved in owning high value assets. Her role at JTC Private Office is to ensure that the highest levels of professional governance are applied to families' lives, whether that be supporting family members themselves or their family offices.

Financials
Sales 2022 197 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2022 35,3 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2022 101 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 1 004 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 86,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 694,00 GBX
Average target price 881,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-7.22%1 196
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.09%97 846
UBS GROUP AG16.77%66 661
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.40%38 384
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.22%36 845
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.79%28 537