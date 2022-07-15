Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  JTC PLC
  News
  Summary
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-07-15 am EDT
640.00 GBX   +0.31%
11:24aJTC : New Ballybunion CEO appointed following CBI approval
PU
02:00aJTC PLC Announces Appointment of Wendy Holley as an Additional Member of the Nomination Committee
CI
07/13JTC : Ireland relocates to brand new dublin office
PU
JTC : New Ballybunion CEO appointed following CBI approval

07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Ballybunion Capital Limited (Ballybunion) today announces the appointment of Orla Philippon as Chief Executive Officer following approval from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

An experienced funds industry specialist, Orla takes over from Ballybunion founder Patrick O'Sullivan, who will continue as Non-Executive Director for the firm as well as sit on client boards.

Orla joined Ballybunion in 2018, having previously worked for prominent financial institutions, and has been instrumental in successfully driving the integration project forward following the acquisition of the firm by JTC in 2021.

Ballybunion is an independent boutique asset manager focusing on the premium end of the market. It provides independent management and regulatory oversight services to investment funds, Management Company (ManCo) services as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) as well as governance oversight, portfolio management and risk management solutions.

Patrick O'Sullivan, Founder of Ballybunion, said:

"Following the acquisition of Ballybunion by JTC, I am delighted to be handing over the baton to Orla to propel forward the growth and success of the firm. As founder I will continue to be close to our clients and I look forward to supporting Orla and the Ballybunion team with the development of the company going forward. I am confident that Orla will do a sterling job".

Jonathan Jennings, Group Head of Institutional Client Services (ICS) for JTC, added:

"Ballybunion is an important part of our Irish offering and Ireland is a key jurisdiction in our growth plans for JTC. I am really pleased that Orla will be the driving force leading Ballybunion and I anticipate her achieving great results".

Orla Philippon, CEO, Ballybunion, continued:

"I am over the moon to have been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ballybunion. With our refreshed brand as a JTC Group company and a new office in Dublin, I am looking forward to working with our clients, friends and colleagues to not just take Ballybunion's success to new heights, but to also contribute to the success of JTC as a whole".

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
