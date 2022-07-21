JTC : Over 100 Promotions at JTC as Part of Bi-Annual Group-Wide Promotions

In particular, Zach Mueller has been made Group Director, Group Development - London, and William Blewett now takes on the role of Director, Private Client Services - South Dakota.

Amongst the other senior promotions are Ping Ho (Business Development & Marketing), David Moffat (Fund Services), Emily Mackay (Fund & Corporate Services), Ignacio Terrera (Private Client), Jan Solms (Fund Services), Joanne Lucas (Employer Solutions), Mark Phillips (Fund Services), Paul Markham (Employer Solutions) and Suzanne Cross (Employer Solutions), who have all been promoted to Associate Director.

Promotions were made across 18 jurisdictional teams, including 33 in Jersey, 24 in the UK, 18 in the US, 8 in Amsterdam, 5 in Mauritius, 4 in Enniscorthy, 2 in Cayman, 2 in Luxembourg, and one each in Switzerland and Guernsey.

The promotions span teams across JTC's Institutional, Private Client and Group Central Services divisions, including Fund Services, Employer Solutions, Private Client, Corporate Services, Finance, Human Resources, Office Services, Business Development and Marketing, Risk and Compliance, Regulation, and Banking and Treasury.

The promotions are across all levels of seniority from Administrator to Group Director, and are awarded in light of excellent individual performance, commitment to structured professional development, and an overall contribution to JTC's ongoing growth. Following the 157 made in January, this latest round raises 2022's total to 276 promotions, meaning that around a quarter of the 1300 JTC employees globally have been recognised and rewarded this year.

Wendy Holley, JTC's Chief Operating Officer, said:

"It's wonderful to see so many of our talented employee-owners be rewarded for their commitment, drive and passion - and the proportion of the JTC global team who have been recognised in 2022 is equally impressive. Our employees are our greatest asset and their commitment to both professional and personal development through the JTC Academy - as well as continuing to deliver service excOVER ellence while working collaboratively with colleagues - means that our 'Stronger Together' ethos is clearly visible.

My congratulations go to everyone who has worked hard to achieve their promotion."