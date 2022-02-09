Log in
JTC : RAISES OVER £86K THROUGH GLOBAL EMPLOYEE-LED EDUCATIONAL CHARITY FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE

02/09/2022
A global employee-led fundraising programme launched in September last year by JTC has benefited a range of educational charities across Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

As a result of the 'Maximising Potential' initiative, over £86,000 has now been shared across the JTC office network spanning more than 20 jurisdictions. The donations are now being used to support specific regional initiatives and projects undertaken by the educational charities, which were selected by the employees in those locations.

The total was reached through the combination of an original donation by JTC and employee fundraising, which was then matched through the firm's corporate matching scheme. More than 1,000 JTC people from around the world helped support the fundraising drive through local in-person and virtual activities, reflecting the firm's ethos of being 'stronger together'.

The Isle of Man team also received a further £500 from the firm in recognition of proportionally being the Group's 'top fundraiser' for their chosen charity, 'The Family Library'.

The charities supported by JTC's global office network included:

  • Amsterdam: IMC Weekend School
  • Boston: Cradles to Crayons
  • BVI: BVI Seventh Day Adventist School and Eslyn Henley Richiez Learning Centre
  • Cape Town: Zeekoevlei Primary School
  • Cayman Islands: YMCA of the Cayman Islands
  • Dubai: Dubai Cares
  • Dublin: Ballymun Regional Youth Resource
  • Edinburgh: With Kids
  • Enniscorthy: Courtnacuddy National School and St. Mary's National School
  • Fareham: Fair Ways School
  • Geneva: Clair Bois Foundation
  • Guernsey: The Accidental Zoo
  • Isle of Man: The Family Library
  • Jersey: Autism Jersey
  • London: Business2Schools
  • Luxembourg: Tricentenaire
  • Mauritius: Global Rainbow Foundation and Mangalkhan Sports Club
  • Miami: Little Haiti Football Club
  • New York: NYC Pequeños Pasos
  • San Jose: The Family Giving Tree
  • South Dakota: Feeding South Dakota
  • Louis: Almost Home

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Wendy Holley, COO of JTC, said:

"I'm thrilled that the 'Maximising Potential' initiative has been such a great success. Our employees were not only generous with their giving, but their time too, and this spirit of working 'together' to achieve more is fundamental to our culture. It's important to JTC that we provide support for children and educational causes, particularly in the communities in which we operate.

"Our support will not stop there as our teams are continuing to work with their chosen charities by building lasting relationships to enable children around the world reach their potential."

The 'Maximising Potential' initiative forms part of the JTC Supports programme, JTC's platform for encouraging and supporting employee-led community action around the world. Further information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3k9mOfM.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
