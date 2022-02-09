JTC : RAISES OVER £86K THROUGH GLOBAL EMPLOYEE-LED EDUCATIONAL CHARITY FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE

As a result of the 'Maximising Potential' initiative, over £86,000 has now been shared across the JTC office network spanning more than 20 jurisdictions. The donations are now being used to support specific regional initiatives and projects undertaken by the educational charities, which were selected by the employees in those locations.

The total was reached through the combination of an original donation by JTC and employee fundraising, which was then matched through the firm's corporate matching scheme. More than 1,000 JTC people from around the world helped support the fundraising drive through local in-person and virtual activities, reflecting the firm's ethos of being 'stronger together'.

The Isle of Man team also received a further £500 from the firm in recognition of proportionally being the Group's 'top fundraiser' for their chosen charity, 'The Family Library'.

The charities supported by JTC's global office network included:

Amsterdam: IMC Weekend School

Boston: Cradles to Crayons

BVI: BVI Seventh Day Adventist School and Eslyn Henley Richiez Learning Centre

Cape Town: Zeekoevlei Primary School

Cayman Islands: YMCA of the Cayman Islands

Dubai: Dubai Cares

Dublin: Ballymun Regional Youth Resource

Edinburgh: With Kids

Enniscorthy: Courtnacuddy National School and St. Mary's National School

Fareham: Fair Ways School

Geneva: Clair Bois Foundation

Guernsey: The Accidental Zoo

Isle of Man: The Family Library

Jersey: Autism Jersey

London: Business2Schools

Luxembourg: Tricentenaire

Mauritius: Global Rainbow Foundation and Mangalkhan Sports Club

Miami: Little Haiti Football Club

New York: NYC Pequeños Pasos

San Jose: The Family Giving Tree

South Dakota: Feeding South Dakota

Louis: Almost Home

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Wendy Holley, COO of JTC, said:

"I'm thrilled that the 'Maximising Potential' initiative has been such a great success. Our employees were not only generous with their giving, but their time too, and this spirit of working 'together' to achieve more is fundamental to our culture. It's important to JTC that we provide support for children and educational causes, particularly in the communities in which we operate.

"Our support will not stop there as our teams are continuing to work with their chosen charities by building lasting relationships to enable children around the world reach their potential."

The 'Maximising Potential' initiative forms part of the JTC Supports programme, JTC's platform for encouraging and supporting employee-led community action around the world. Further information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3k9mOfM.