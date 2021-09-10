Log in
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/10 07:29:51 am
807.5 GBX   +0.44%
07:02aJTC : Reaccredited As STEP Gold Partner
PU
09/08JTC : Launches Trust Services to US Domestic Market and Makes Two Key Hires
PU
08/23SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANIES (SPACS) : Tise
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : Reaccredited As STEP Gold Partner

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
JTC has again been accredited as a Gold Partner for the STEP Employer Partnership Programme (EPP), demonstrating a commitment to learning and development and service excellence.

At JTC, we strongly believe in continuous learning and development; this is essential in our mission to be excellent in what we do and therefore excellent in how we support our clients and each other. We continually learn in order to make incremental improvements to our capabilities and behaviours.

Ben Phelps, Associate Director of Group Human Resources, is responsible for setting the learning strategy for the Group and implementing associated activities via the 'JTC Academy'. JTC was first accredited Gold in 2018, and it is a great achievement to be recognised as a STEP Gold Employer Partner again.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net Debt 2021 75,4 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 959 M 1 328 M 1 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 804,00 GBX
Average target price 738,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC44.09%1 328
BLACKROCK, INC.28.11%140 346
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.34.82%87 648
UBS GROUP AG22.17%57 714
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.40%49 293
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)24.84%45 645