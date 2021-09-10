JTC : Reaccredited As STEP Gold Partner

JTC has again been accredited as a Gold Partner for the STEP Employer Partnership Programme (EPP), demonstrating a commitment to learning and development and service excellence.

At JTC, we strongly believe in continuous learning and development; this is essential in our mission to be excellent in what we do and therefore excellent in how we support our clients and each other. We continually learn in order to make incremental improvements to our capabilities and behaviours.

Ben Phelps, Associate Director of Group Human Resources, is responsible for setting the learning strategy for the Group and implementing associated activities via the 'JTC Academy'. JTC was first accredited Gold in 2018, and it is a great achievement to be recognised as a STEP Gold Employer Partner again.