JTC : Silvia Andriotto Featured In Citywealth's Top Recommended 40 Under 40 List

The list is a research-led editorial feature, where the results are gained from reviews and ratings. You can view the list .

Silvia joined JTC in 2020 as Associate Director, having previously been responsible for the management of a Multi-Family Office in the Principality of Monaco. Throughout her career, Silvia has developed extensive experience in international corporate law, implementing cross-border instruments for multinational companies and (U)HNWI in multiple jurisdictions.

Silvia holds a master's degree in law and is also a qualified Trust and Estate Practitioner, as well as having a certification in Digital Strategy from University INSEAD, Singapore. She speaks three languages: Italian, English and French and has previously worked in several financial centres, including Luxembourg and Zurich.