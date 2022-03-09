Log in
JTC : Silvia Andriotto Featured In Citywealth's Top Recommended 40 Under 40 List

03/09/2022 | 11:32am EST
JTC Private Office associate director, Silvia Andriotto, has been named in the Citywealth Top Recommended 40 Under 40 2022 list.

The list is a research-led editorial feature, where the results are gained from reviews and ratings. You can view the list .

About Silvia

Silvia joined JTC in 2020 as Associate Director, having previously been responsible for the management of a Multi-Family Office in the Principality of Monaco. Throughout her career, Silvia has developed extensive experience in international corporate law, implementing cross-border instruments for multinational companies and (U)HNWI in multiple jurisdictions.

Silvia holds a master's degree in law and is also a qualified Trust and Estate Practitioner, as well as having a certification in Digital Strategy from University INSEAD, Singapore. She speaks three languages: Italian, English and French and has previously worked in several financial centres, including Luxembourg and Zurich.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
