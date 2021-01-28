Log in
JTC PLC

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/28 05:04:19 am
603 GBX   -0.82%
JTC : The Future Is Looking Bright For The UAE

01/28/2021 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Business confidence in the UAE is returning after the initial impact of Covid-19, and so too are foreign firms establishing themselves in the region. According to the National Economic Register, the number of foreign companies operating in the UAE grew by 3.5% in December 2020.

This surge came after the government announced in November an overhaul of foreign ownership rules for commercial companies, which demonstrated that the UAE is open for business. This reform means that UAE onshore companies will soon be able to be wholly owned by foreign shareholders. The previous requirement that foreign companies appoint a local service agent for UAE branches has also been removed. These changes are expected to bring further significant increases in companies establishing themselves in the UAE during 2021 and beyond.

Business leaders in the region believe that the increase in foreign companies and high net worth individuals investing in, or relocating to, the UAE has also been influenced by the practical response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE has one of the highest per-capita testing rates in the world and is currently second in the world per-capita for vaccinations.

Other initiatives that have contributed to Dubai's recent resurgence include the launch of its virtual visa scheme, the virtual company license (allowing entrepreneurs to do business in the country digitally) and the retirement programme for expats and foreigners who are over 55.

These all demonstrate that the UAE does not stand still. Doing business in the region is becoming easier and more rewarding. And with a continued focus on attracting business to the region, the future is looking bright.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 09:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 18,7 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2020 83,9 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 732 M 1 003 M 999 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 620,63 GBX
Last Close Price 608,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC8.96%1 003
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.29%106 436
UBS GROUP AG4.85%52 241
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.6.08%35 437
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.17%35 311
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.63%24 770
