    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
03/22 05:47:26 am
740.5 GBX   -3.33%
05:06aJTC : Triple Success for JTC in Citywealth Powerwomen Awards
PU
03/03EMPLOYER SOLUTIONS INSIGHTS : Retiring for Good – ESG and Pension Plans
PU
02/24JTC : Listed Funds – Our experience
PU
JTC : Triple Success for JTC in Citywealth Powerwomen Awards

03/04/2022 | 05:06am EST
Global institutional and private client service provider, JTC, has achieved a trio of successes at this year's Citywealth Powerwomen Awards, with winners across the Guernsey, Dubai and New York offices.

Gillian Ralston Jordan, Group Director - Private Client Services in Guernsey won the Gold award in the 'Woman of the Year - Leadership - Financial Organisation (Director)' category.

In addition, Alia Haskouri, Associate Director based in Dubai, won Silver in the 'Woman of the Year - Rising Star' category, and Marina Cristiani, Senior Director - Head of New York, won Bronze in 'Woman of the Year - Business Growth (Mid-Size)'.

The results were determined through a combination of public online votes and judging from a panel of judges, and they were announced at an event in London last night (3 March).

The Awards are now in their eleventh year and are designed to recognise individuals and companies leading the way in maximising the potential of women in wealth, champion women in the wealth sector and highlight the female leaders of today and tomorrow.

Iain Johns, Group Head of Private Client Services, JTC, said:

"This recognition is a testament to the strength of our multijurisdictional team and to JTC's commitment to outstanding service. To have three winners in their categories representing our teams across the Middle East, Europe and the US is a reflection of our global strength as we continue to support our clients to achieve their goals."

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
