JTC : Triple Success for JTC in Citywealth Powerwomen Awards

Gillian Ralston Jordan, Group Director - Private Client Services in Guernsey won the Gold award in the 'Woman of the Year - Leadership - Financial Organisation (Director)' category.

In addition, Alia Haskouri, Associate Director based in Dubai, won Silver in the 'Woman of the Year - Rising Star' category, and Marina Cristiani, Senior Director - Head of New York, won Bronze in 'Woman of the Year - Business Growth (Mid-Size)'.

The results were determined through a combination of public online votes and judging from a panel of judges, and they were announced at an event in London last night (3 March).

The Awards are now in their eleventh year and are designed to recognise individuals and companies leading the way in maximising the potential of women in wealth, champion women in the wealth sector and highlight the female leaders of today and tomorrow.

Iain Johns, Group Head of Private Client Services, JTC, said:

"This recognition is a testament to the strength of our multijurisdictional team and to JTC's commitment to outstanding service. To have three winners in their categories representing our teams across the Middle East, Europe and the US is a reflection of our global strength as we continue to support our clients to achieve their goals."