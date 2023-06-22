Vicki Allen

Vicki will be responsible for the leadership, management and oversight of the Corporate Services team in Jersey in addition to the Share Plan Trustee Services team which forms part of JTC's Employer Solutions service.

The Corporate Services team provides corporate, trustee and administration services to a broad range of structures including companies, investment holding and financing vehicles, joint ventures, corporate acquisitions and disposals, and listed vehicles.

Vicki brings over 20 years of experience in fiduciary services with a strong track record of delivering growth and operational excellence.

She will report directly to Helier Le Main, Head of Institutional Client Services (ICS) - Jersey, and will work closely with JTC colleagues in multiple European jurisdictions including the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Helier commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Vicki to our team. Her wealth of experience and expertise in corporate services will be invaluable to JTC as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Vicki added:

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic organisation and helping it to develop further. JTC has rightly got a reputation for excellence in corporate services and I look forward to working with the team."

Prior to JTC, Vicki worked at a variety of leading financial companies, including Sanne, Mourant and RBC cees. Most recently, she was the Head of EBTs and Pensions at Kleinwort Hambros.