JTC : employees raise over £10,000 for Jersey Hospice through Christmas Raffle

A total of £10,105 was raised for the charity drive, which the firm holds each year in December to benefit Jersey Hospice - a sum that surpassed last year's total of £7,000.

As part of the firm's #Festivettogether activity for December, the raffle saw people and teams from JTC House, JTC's headquarters in Jersey, purchasing tickets and making generous prize donations, with over 60 prizes on offer ranging from Christmas hampers and restaurant vouchers to spa experiences and hotel stays.

Commenting on the significant sum raised, Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC, said: "It is particularly important at the moment that we do our best to support wonderful charities like Jersey Hospice, with whom we have a strong and long-standing relationship, because of the outstanding and critical services they provide to those who are near end of life.

"I'm very proud of the Jersey-based team for their enthusiasm in supporting this initiative and making it such a success, despite the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic and whilst working from home. It really is a collective effort, and we will continue to empower everyone to keep making a positive difference through more ideas like this."

Marina Brockbank, Community Engagement Officer, Jersey Hospice, added: "We are so grateful to the team at JTC for their continued support with the Christmas drive. The funds raised will make a real difference to people in our community with a life limiting illness, helping them to receive personalised care at Hospice."