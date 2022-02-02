Log in
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
JTC : employees raise over £10,000 for Jersey Hospice through Christmas Raffle

02/02/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Employees from JTC's Jersey office have raised more than £10,000 for Jersey Hospice through its annual Christmas Raffle.

A total of £10,105 was raised for the charity drive, which the firm holds each year in December to benefit Jersey Hospice - a sum that surpassed last year's total of £7,000.

As part of the firm's #Festivettogether activity for December, the raffle saw people and teams from JTC House, JTC's headquarters in Jersey, purchasing tickets and making generous prize donations, with over 60 prizes on offer ranging from Christmas hampers and restaurant vouchers to spa experiences and hotel stays.

Commenting on the significant sum raised, Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC, said: "It is particularly important at the moment that we do our best to support wonderful charities like Jersey Hospice, with whom we have a strong and long-standing relationship, because of the outstanding and critical services they provide to those who are near end of life.

"I'm very proud of the Jersey-based team for their enthusiasm in supporting this initiative and making it such a success, despite the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic and whilst working from home. It really is a collective effort, and we will continue to empower everyone to keep making a positive difference through more ideas like this."

Marina Brockbank, Community Engagement Officer, Jersey Hospice, added: "We are so grateful to the team at JTC for their continued support with the Christmas drive. The funds raised will make a real difference to people in our community with a life limiting illness, helping them to receive personalised care at Hospice."

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 18:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 200 M 148 M
Net income 2021 50,5 M 68,2 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2021 115 M 155 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 516 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,34x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 788,00 GBX
Average target price 900,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-13.97%1 516
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.79%125 284
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.72%87 252
UBS GROUP AG12.52%68 067
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.49%48 804
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.35%42 390