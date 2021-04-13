JTC : 2020 Full Year Results

Today, JTC announces strong full year results and continued growth despite the impact of the global pandemic.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Jersey headquartered, and London Stock Exchange ('LSE') listed public company reported a 15.9% increase in total revenue to £115.1 million and a 9.4% rise in underlying EBITDA to £38.7 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 33.6%.

The rise in revenue was achieved from a combination of net organic growth and growth from acquisitions, of 7.9% and 8.0% respectively.

The results were in line with the Company's medium term market guidance of 8% - 10% net organic revenue growth and a 33% - 38% underlying EBITDA margin, which management considers represent appropriate indicators of sustainable high performance in the company's sector.

The performance was strong across both divisions of the Group. Institutional Clients Services reported revenue up 17.8% and Private Client Services reported revenue up 13.7%.

JTC's new business wins increased by 20.1% and its new business pipeline was up by 49.7%, supporting a positive outlook for 2021.

The total dividend per share for 2020 is 6.75 pence, an increase of 27.4% compared with the previous year.

Nigel Le Quesne, Chief Executive Officer of JTC, said:

'We are particularly pleased with our results for 2020 as they have been achieved despite the challenges of the global pandemic. If there was a year that tested our people, our culture, and the resilience of our business model, it was 2020. I would therefore like to thank and congratulate our global team for managing to deliver both strong revenue and profit growth through this period of significant adversity. The rise in revenue was achieved by a balanced combination of net organic growth and growth by acquisition, with strong contributions from both Institutional Clients Services and Private Client Services. Based on our 33-year track record, our scale, our diversification, our infrastructure and our people, we believe that JTC is well equipped to continue to succeed and grow both now and in the future'.

