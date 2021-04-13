Log in
JTC PLC

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/13 04:34:03 am
651 GBX   +1.56%
04:11aJTC  : 2020 Full Year Results
PU
02:02aJTC  : Earnings Flash (JTC.L) JTC Reports FY20 EPS GBX8.96
MT
04/09JTC  : Four Things To Consider About Owning A Yacht
PU
JTC : 2020 Full Year Results

04/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Today, JTC announces strong full year results and continued growth despite the impact of the global pandemic.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Jersey headquartered, and London Stock Exchange ('LSE') listed public company reported a 15.9% increase in total revenue to £115.1 million and a 9.4% rise in underlying EBITDA to £38.7 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 33.6%.

The rise in revenue was achieved from a combination of net organic growth and growth from acquisitions, of 7.9% and 8.0% respectively.

The results were in line with the Company's medium term market guidance of 8% - 10% net organic revenue growth and a 33% - 38% underlying EBITDA margin, which management considers represent appropriate indicators of sustainable high performance in the company's sector.

The performance was strong across both divisions of the Group. Institutional Clients Services reported revenue up 17.8% and Private Client Services reported revenue up 13.7%.
JTC's new business wins increased by 20.1% and its new business pipeline was up by 49.7%, supporting a positive outlook for 2021.

The total dividend per share for 2020 is 6.75 pence, an increase of 27.4% compared with the previous year.

Nigel Le Quesne, Chief Executive Officer of JTC, said:

'We are particularly pleased with our results for 2020 as they have been achieved despite the challenges of the global pandemic. If there was a year that tested our people, our culture, and the resilience of our business model, it was 2020. I would therefore like to thank and congratulate our global team for managing to deliver both strong revenue and profit growth through this period of significant adversity. The rise in revenue was achieved by a balanced combination of net organic growth and growth by acquisition, with strong contributions from both Institutional Clients Services and Private Client Services. Based on our 33-year track record, our scale, our diversification, our infrastructure and our people, we believe that JTC is well equipped to continue to succeed and grow both now and in the future'.

Click here for the 2020 full year results RNS announcement

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 18,7 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2020 83,0 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 772 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 668,38 GBX
Last Close Price 641,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC14.87%1 061
BLACKROCK, INC.12.03%123 386
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.9.71%68 774
UBS GROUP AG18.89%57 283
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION14.56%42 724
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.18.58%40 832
