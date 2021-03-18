Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JTC PLC    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : Luxembourg Supports Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. on US$500 Million Bond Issuance

03/18/2021 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. executed its US$500 million offering of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2031. The proceeds of the offering are primarily for the refinancing of a concurrent cash tender offer in relation to its existing notes.

JTC's team in Luxembourg has provided domiciliation, management, accounting and reporting, and corporate secretarial support services to their issuance vehicle.

Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. Hidrovias do Brasil S.A is one of the largest independent integrated logistics providers focused on waterway logistics services in Latin America. Their mission is to provide quality logistics solutions using waterways, prioritising sustainable development and ethics.

This news follows Hidrovias do Brasil's debut bond offering in January 2018, which JTC Luxembourg also provided support on, and its initial public offering of shares in September 2020.

Joost Mees, Managing Director - Head of Luxembourg, said:

'We are thrilled to support Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. with administration and management support services. Hidrovias is another client of JTC Luxembourg who prioritises sustainable development as an integral part of their mission. It is always a pleasure to work with clients who have the same sustainability values as JTC and we hope to build on our partnership with the Hidrovias team.'

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JTC PLC
04:44aJTC  : Luxembourg Supports Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. on US$500 Mi..
PU
03/15IRELAND : A Fund Domicile of Choice
PU
03/05JTC  : Marina Cristiani Wins Silver at the 2021 Citywealth Powerwomen Awards
PU
03/03JTC  : Success For JTC at 2021 Citywealth IFC Awards
PU
03/02JTC  : INDOS Financial Featured in FT1000 Fastest-Growing European Companies Lis..
PU
02/25JTC  : Brexit and the Impact of Marketing Listed Funds into the EU
PU
02/22JTC  : African Family Firms – In Partnership with JTC
PU
02/18JTC  : New Swiss and Jersey MDs as JTC Promotes almost 100 Staff
PU
02/17JTC  : UK Corporate Governance Update – What to Expect in 2021
PU
02/17JTC  : Recognised for work with BankClarity at Tech Awards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2020 18,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2020 83,0 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 741 M 1 028 M 1 035 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 643,13 GBX
Last Close Price 616,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC10.39%1 030
BLACKROCK, INC.0.21%109 745
UBS GROUP AG16.48%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.59%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.72%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.46%29 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ