JTC : Luxembourg Supports Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. on US$500 Million Bond Issuance

JTC's team in Luxembourg has provided domiciliation, management, accounting and reporting, and corporate secretarial support services to their issuance vehicle.

Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. Hidrovias do Brasil S.A is one of the largest independent integrated logistics providers focused on waterway logistics services in Latin America. Their mission is to provide quality logistics solutions using waterways, prioritising sustainable development and ethics.

This news follows Hidrovias do Brasil's debut bond offering in January 2018, which JTC Luxembourg also provided support on, and its initial public offering of shares in September 2020.

Joost Mees, Managing Director - Head of Luxembourg, said:

'We are thrilled to support Hidrovias International Finance S.à r.l. with administration and management support services. Hidrovias is another client of JTC Luxembourg who prioritises sustainable development as an integral part of their mission. It is always a pleasure to work with clients who have the same sustainability values as JTC and we hope to build on our partnership with the Hidrovias team.'