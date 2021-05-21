Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JTC PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTC : The Shift in Real Estate Trends

05/21/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Over recent years, various changes to UK tax legislation have targeted residential property. As an example, where a non-UK domiciled individual is either directly or indirectly holding an interest in UK residential property, they are now subject to inheritance tax. This includes UK residential property interests that are held by non-resident closed companies, non-resident trust and company structures and non-UK partnerships.

In response, Channel Islands administered offshore structures containing real-estate have evolved. There now tends to be greater weighting to commercial real estate, with many residential properties moved to personal ownership.

Another recent development has been the investment of funds within offshore structures that would historically have been earmarked for a single real-estate asset (such as an office block), into Real Estate Investment Trusts ('REITs'). Here the investor gets the benefit of access to a greater number of properties, sector focus, geographical diversification, and an ability to exit and re-enter the REIT quickly.

The impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 has had a marked impact on the world of real estate. In offshore structures, we have seen directors of companies and family offices grappling with how to approach their investments in shopping centres, hotels, and office buildings. Arrangements have had to be in put place with tenants on a short-term basis to take account of the difficulties faced. There has also been much soul searching, as the right direction for the structure in the short and long term is determined. This is resulting in a move to a diversified set of real-estate assets in portfolios, as well as other asset classes to act as a counterbalance.

Some real-estate sectors have fared well, though, with logistics buildings, have been in high demand as people have shifted to Amazon and other e-commerce sites, being a good example. As a result, REITs focused on logistics buildings have generated strong returns.

Travel restrictions largely kept new residents away from the top world cities in 2020 and made property purchases by foreigners more difficult. The Monegasque market remains the most expensive location to purchase residential property worldwide. Per Savills, Monaco has an average price per square metre of over €47,000, whilst the second place city, Hong Kong, saw average prices per square metre of €39,600 in 2020. New York, London and Paris round out the top five from a prime capital value perspective. Post-Covid, real estate experts expect international demand to return to these cities as restrictions ease globally.

Post-Covid Outlook

The expectation is that the pandemic will continue to drive a shift towards e-commerce and will improve supply chain resilience by boosting local inventory. This will mean that there is a long term demand and growth prospects for the logistics sector in the US, Europe and Asia in particular.

As for the traditional high street and shopping centres, the jury is still out as to how they will evolve. Prior to Covid-19, many shopping centres had sought to position themselves as multi-purpose entertainment sites where as well as shopping, people could enjoy a meal and watch a film. The expectation is that high quality sites of this nature should recover, albeit the mix of tenants will invariably evolve as shopping habits change. The view of the traditional high street set up is more clouded at this time.

From an office perspective, real estate experts believe there will be a flight to quality with top companies wanting the best quality building for their employees, despite the increased prevalence of remote/flexible working arrangements, accelerated by the pandemic. The office will act as a hub for employees to meet, and the actual building will become more multi-purpose in its set up.

There is undoubtedly more to come in the real estate world as the world creeps back to normality, but it does seem clear that assets of this nature will continue to be an important component of an offshore structure, albeit with a more balanced and diversified set of assets likely to be more prevalent.

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JTC PLC
06:23aJTC  : The Shift in Real Estate Trends
PU
05/20JTC  : UAE to Allow 100% Foreign Ownership of Companies
PU
05/19JTC  : Mauritius & China's Free Trade Agreement – China's First Free Trade..
PU
05/12JTC  : Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions – How Tech Can Help Listed..
PU
05/12JTC  : Can You Enhance the Value of a Trust When the Main Asset is Residential P..
PU
05/10JTC  : Avoiding Pitfalls When Buying Property Abroad
PU
05/06JTC  : Mr Brightside – The Silver Linings to Lockdown
PU
05/05REAL ESTATE : Adding Value in Uncertain Times
PU
05/03JTC  : Quadruple Shortlisting for JTC at Citywealth Brand Management & Reputatio..
PU
04/30JTC  : A Focus on Marine & Aviation – Newsletter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 75,4 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 771 M 1 093 M 1 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 739,29 GBX
Last Close Price 647,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC15.95%1 093
BLACKROCK, INC.16.21%128 867
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.12.50%74 184
UBS GROUP AG13.19%55 268
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION19.25%44 308
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.24.07%43 082