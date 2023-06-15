Advanced search
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27:27 2023-06-15 am EDT
736.75 GBX   +1.90%
JTC raises GBP62 million via share placing for South Dakota Trust deal

06/15/2023 | 03:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - JTC PLC on Thursday said it raised GBP62.0 million through a placing of 8.9 million shares at 700 pence per share each.

The placing price was a 3.0% discount to JTC's close on Wednesday of 722.00p. JTC was trading 1.9% higher at 736.50 pence in London on Thursday. It has a market capitalisation of GBP1.10 billion.

The Jersey, UK-based fund manager said cash from the share sale, first announced late Wednesday, will be used to fund the acquisition of TC3 Group Holdings Ltd, trading as South Dakota Trust.

South Dakota Trust Co is a South Dakota, US-based personal trust sector-focused administration services provider.

JCT said the acquisition, costing up to USD270 million, will be funded by the company's existing cash reserves, debt facilities, and the proceeds of the placing, which represents 6.0% of JTC's current issued share capital.

The 8.9 million shares were placed by Numis Securities Ltd and Joh Berenberg Gossler & Co KG.

JTC Non-Executive Director Kate Beauchamp participated in the placing, acquiring 14,285 shares. The purchase is her only holding.

Chief Executive Officer Nigel Le Quesne: "SDTC is a high quality business with a very attractive financial profile, uniquely experienced management and provides access to a sticky client base of about 1,700 high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with a large intermediary network."

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 232 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2023 34,9 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net Debt 2023 97,7 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 723,00 GBX
Average target price 875,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-3.34%1 341
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.28%103 703
UBS GROUP AG7.44%61 582
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.57%54 372
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.19.16%43 208
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.97%34 856
