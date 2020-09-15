Log in
JTC PLC    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/15 03:00:13 am
470 GBX   +4.44%
02:50aJTC : reports growth and resilience in interim results
08/11JTC : appoints Dean Blackburn as Chief Commercial Officer
07/01JTC : Completes acquisition of sanne private client business
JTC : reports growth and resilience in interim results

09/15/2020 | 02:50am EDT

JTC has announced further growth in the first half of 2020 in its interim results, published today (15 September).

The results show that JTC, which is headquartered in Jersey and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), grew revenue in the first six months of 2020 by 15.2% period-on-period to stand at £53.7m. This reflects a combination of net organic growth of 10.1% and growth from acquisitions of 5.1%.

Additionally, there is a reported increase in earnings (adjusted underlying EBITDA) of 11.2% to £17.9m (up from £16.1m in the first half of 2019).

Strong performances by both the Institutional Client Services (ICS) and Private Client Services (PCS) divisions were also noted in the figures, with ICS reporting a 19.6% increase in gross revenue to £30.3m and PCS a 10.0% increase to £23.4m.

The results clearly underline the resilient business-model which JTC has maintained over three decades and which has stood firm in this unprecedented year of 2020.

Amongst the strategic highlights for the period were the acquisition of Sanne's private client business in Jersey (completed 1 July 2020), and also technology-enabled fund administration business NES Financial (NESF) in the US (completed 29 April 2020). JTC also acquired a small bolt-on in the UK (Registrar Services) and established a presence in Ireland on a greenfield basis with a new office in Dublin (Corporate Services).

Nigel Le Quesne, Chief Executive Officer of JTC PLC, said:

'In the first half of 2020 we all faced extreme challenges at very short notice. At JTC our priorities were the safety of our people, uninterrupted service for our clients and maintaining the long-term performance of the Group. The strong results delivered in H1 are testament to the highly resilient nature of our business, the outstanding quality of our people and the loyalty of our client base.

'Based on our more than 30 years' experience, our outlook remains positive. We will continue to focus on the smooth integration of the Sanne private client and NESF businesses while simultaneously working to grow the Group through client service excellence, improving operational efficiencies and making even greater use of technology. We will also remain open to acquisition opportunities that fit our disciplined approach to inorganic growth.'

Disclaimer

JTC plc published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:49:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 18,6 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2020 76,6 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 542 M 698 M 697 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart JTC PLC
Duration : Period :
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 526,00 GBX
Last Close Price 450,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Holley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Martin Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JTC PLC8.96%698
BLACKROCK, INC.7.66%82 524
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.93%49 939
UBS GROUP AG-8.75%44 023
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.55%31 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.57%28 541
