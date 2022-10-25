Advanced search
    JTC   JE00BF4X3P53

JTC PLC

(JTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:22 2022-10-25 am EDT
691.50 GBX   +0.22%
05:23aVideo : Family Governance – A US & Latam Focus
PU
10/20UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/20Jtc : Real Estate and Sustainability in 2022
PU
Video: Family Governance – A US & Latam Focus

10/25/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Families with extensive wealth often face the challenge of balancing the growth and protection of family assets with the needs of the family and the consumption of their wealth. Businesses and investments can grow organically and sometimes across multiple jurisdictions. This growth can out-strip historic governance procedures in place to manage, report on and protect the varied assets.

JTC works with a wide variety of clients across the globe, helping them to stand back from their wealth and identify how they want to interact with it in the long-term. This is done by applying the JTC methodology and framework for running family governance projects.

JTC's expertise in looking after the needs of multi-generational families in the US and LATAM region is considerable. To discuss this and more we are joined by Nic Arnold, Head of JTC Private Office - UK, Marina Cristiani, Head of New York and Senior Manager, Victoria Pastore in Miami.

JTC plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JTC PLC
09/13FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.2% Amid Weak EU Business Sentiment, Inflation Concerns
DJ
09/13UK Labor Market Data Support Case For Further BOE Rate Rises
DJ
09/13Jtc : Interim Results Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/13FTSE 100 Little Changed Before Key US CPI; Ocado Slides
DJ
09/13JTC Seeks M&A
CI
09/13Transcript : JTC PLC, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 13, 2022
CI
09/13UK's Tight Labor Market Adds to Case for Another 50bp Interest Rate Hike
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on JTC PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 192 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 33,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2022 103 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 998 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart JTC PLC
JTC PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JTC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 690,00 GBX
Average target price 873,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Anthony Le Quesne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Muir Fotheringham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Joseph Liston Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Jeffries Chief Information Officer
Michael P. Halloran Group Head-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTC PLC-24.67%1 128
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.22%91 998
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.71%59 569
UBS GROUP AG-7.83%49 262
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.68%33 010
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.46%29 614