（Fiscal Year Ending March 2024）
- NOTICE OF THE 124TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.THE 123RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2023）
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 123RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
- NOTICE OF THE 123RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.THE 122ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2022）
- NOTICE OF THE 122ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 122ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2021）
- NOTICE OF THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2020）
- NOTICE OF THE 120TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 120TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2019）
- NOTICE OF THE 119TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 119TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2018）
- NOTICE OF THE 118TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 118TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2017）
- NOTICE OF THE 117TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 117TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2016）
- NOTICE OF THE 116TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
* Please note that the meeting will be conducted in Japanese only without an interpreter.
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 116TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
（Fiscal Year Ending March 2015）
- NOTICE OF THE 115TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
- NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 115TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
