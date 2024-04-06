JTEKT CORPORATION （Head Office：Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Kazuhiro Sato, President 「JTEKT」.） JTEKT signed a partnership agreement with 「Team Visma ｜ Lease a Bike」(TVL) to supply 「ONI BEARING®」 for the 2024 UCI（Union Cycliste Internationale）world tour.

Background about this Partnership with Team Visma｜Lease a Bike

TVL won the three biggest UCI tours in 2023（Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, La Vuelta Ciclista a España）

JTEKT announced partnership with a top road bike team who obtained three major titles. JTEKT aims for TVL to fulfil their ability with ONI BEARING® a low torque performance bearing with an outstanding reputation in Japan.

About Team Visma ｜Lease a Bike

TVL has roots in the Netherlands. TVL won the individual overall championship at the Tour de France in 2022, the team was ranked at the top of the UCI.

In 2023 they won three major titles in the UCI tours, May: Giro d' Italia, July: Tour de France, Sep: La Vuelta Ciclista a España. This was the greatest success ever at UCI, winning three of the biggest tours in the same season.

About ONI BEARING®

JTEKT developed 「ONI BEARING®」by leveraging its previous technology, the world's first practical ceramic ball bearing in 1984 which was cultivated for automobiles and industrial machinery.Featuring significantly lower rolling torque than existing bearings on road bikes, ONI BEARING® produces lighter peddling and higher performance.

ONI BEARING® has been sold since August 2022 and has grown in popularity with a lineup of Mavic, DT-Swiss, Roval, Bontrager, Vision, ZIPP and ENVE in August 2023. JTEKT listens to customer requests for any road bike users.

About JTEKT

As a manufacturer, JTEKT primarily produces "Bearings" "Machine Tools" and "Automotive Components".

We also produce a steering system responsible for one of the basic functions of a car, "turning". This electric power steering system is highly sought as No1 throughout the world.

JTEKT has improved and developed its technology by providing bearings for automotives and machine tools. Now, we have expanded our technology into the bicycle bearing market along with supporting world top level athletes. We are continuing to grow our technology to the competition sports field, such as road bikes and skateboards.