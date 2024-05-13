JTEKT Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing of industrial and automotive equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - automotive components (67.6%): steering systems (71.9% of sales) and driveline systems (28.1%); - industrial components and bearings (21.8%); - machine tools and mechatronics equipment (10.6%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (40.8%), China (12.7%), Asia and Oceania (12.9%), North America (20.6%), Europe (11.2%) and other (1.8%).

