JTEKT India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

18th November, 2022 The BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 1, New Trading Ring Plot No. C/1, G Block Rotunda Building. P.J. Towers Bandra - Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. Scrip Code ‐ 520057 Symbol - JTEKTINDIA

Sub : Audio Recording of Analyst and Investors Call.

Dear Sir,

In continuation to our letter dated 16th November, 2022, the audio recording of the Analyst and Investors' call held on 17th November, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2022, has been uploaded on the Company's website at the below link:

http://jtekt.co.in/investors/pdf/15)%20Analyst%20&%20Investors%20Meet/2022- 23/Audio%20Recording%20of%20Investors%20Call.mp3

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JTEKT India Limited

Ashish Digitally signed by Ashish Srivastava DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=1fde634c400ebaaaf4538e95