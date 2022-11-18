Advanced search
    520057   INE643A01035

JTEKT INDIA LIMITED

(520057)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
119.85 INR   +1.96%
11/17Transcript : JTEKT India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
11/14JTEKT India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/01JTEKT India Begins Commercial Production of Constant-Velocity Joints
MT
JTEKT India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
18th November, 2022

The BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Floor 1, New Trading Ring

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Rotunda Building. P.J. Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code ‐ 520057

Symbol - JTEKTINDIA

Sub : Audio Recording of Analyst and Investors Call.

Dear Sir,

In continuation to our letter dated 16th November, 2022, the audio recording of the Analyst and Investors' call held on 17th November, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2022, has been uploaded on the Company's website at the below link:

http://jtekt.co.in/investors/pdf/15)%20Analyst%20&%20Investors%20Meet/2022- 23/Audio%20Recording%20of%20Investors%20Call.mp3

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For JTEKT India Limited

Ashish

Digitally signed by Ashish Srivastava

DN: c=IN, o=Personal,

2.5.4.20=1fde634c400ebaaaf4538e95

4ae3e8037a2e4b8234e7938232bfc24

c7359b40c, postalCode=208027,

st=Uttar Pradesh,

Srivasta serialNumber=a159eba23b7870f99a7

va

8789759fb38539dabbb623241cae963

75b45a7dee9373, cn=Ashish

Srivastava

Date: 2022.11.18 08:37:06 +05'30'

Ashish Srivastava Company Secretary

Disclaimer

JTEKT India Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
