JTF International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JTF International Holdings Limited

金 泰 豐 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(THE "Company")

(Stock Code: 8479)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on

2 March 2022 to consider:

the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021; and the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the board

Ng Ka Chai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 February 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Ziming, Ms. Huang Sizhen and Mr. Choi Sio Peng; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chan William, Mr. Tsui Hing Shan and Mr. Kan Siu Chung.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at ''www.hkgem.com'' on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for a minimum period of 7 days from the day of its posting and on the Company's website at www.jtfoil.com.