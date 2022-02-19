Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. JTF International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8479   KYG520041016

JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8479)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTF International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/19/2022 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JTF International Holdings Limited

金 泰 豐 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(THE "Company")

(Stock Code: 8479)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on

2 March 2022 to consider:

  1. the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021; and
  2. the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the board

Ng Ka Chai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 February 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Ziming, Ms. Huang Sizhen and Mr. Choi Sio Peng; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chan William, Mr. Tsui Hing Shan and Mr. Kan Siu Chung.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at ''www.hkgem.com'' on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for a minimum period of 7 days from the day of its posting and on the Company's website at www.jtfoil.com.

Disclaimer

JTF International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 07:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:51aJTF INTERNATIONAL : Date of board meeting
PU
2021Third quarter results announcement for the nine months ended 30 september 2021
PU
2021JTF International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Further announcement on the proposed transfer of listing from gem to the main board of ..
PU
2021Jtf International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021JTF International Holdings Limited Provides Preliminary Unaudited Consolidated Group Ea..
CI
2021JTF INTERNATIONAL : Results of annual general meeting
PU
2021JTF INTERNATIONAL : First quarter results announcement for the three months ended 31 march..
PU
2021JTF International Holdings Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2021JTF INTERNATIONAL : Positive profit alert
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 100 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
Net cash 2020 66,4 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 475 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JTF International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Si Zhen Huang Managing Director & Executive Director
Fa Long Liu Finance Manager
Zi Ming Xu Chairman
Sio Peng Choi Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Hing Shan Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.00%75
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.93%10 086
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")8.32%5 408
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD0.97%4 954
RUBIS12.68%3 464
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.80%2 834