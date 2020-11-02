JTF International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedJTF International Holdings Limited 02/11/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8479

Description :Ordinary Shares

Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000 HKD0.01 HKD10,000,000 Increase/(decrease) HKD0.01 HKD10,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 1,000,000,000

Balance at close of the month

HKD10,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

preceding month 930,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 930,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

of options (State currency) No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. N/A March 2019 Particulars of share option scheme

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A