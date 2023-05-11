JTF International : Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Company

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF ADJUSTED NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

The following unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group prepared in accordance with Rule 4.29 of the Listing Rules is for illustrative purposes only, and is set out below to illustrate the effect of the Transfer of Listing on the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group attributable to the equity holders of the Company as of 31 December 2022 as if the Transfer of Listing had taken place on 31 December 2022.

The unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its hypothetical nature, it may not give a true picture of the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group had the Transfer of Listing been completed as at 31 December 2022 or at any future dates following the Transfer of Listing.

Audited consolidated net Unaudited pro tangible assets forma adjusted of the Group consolidated net attributable to tangible assets of the equity the Group holders of the attributable to the Company as at Estimated equity holders of Unaudited pro forma 31 December Listing the Company as at adjusted consolidated net 2022 expenses 31 December 2022 tangible assets per Share (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB HK$ Based on 930,000,000 ordinary shares 418,384 (4,319) 414,065 0.45 0.52

Notes: