  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. JTF International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8479   KYG520041016

JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8479)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:35 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.6200 HKD    0.00%
11:44aJtf International : Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Company
PU
07:54aJTF International Gets In-Principle Approval to Transfer Listing to Main Board
MT
04/25JTF International Holdings Limited Approves the Re-Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditor
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTF International : Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Company

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF ADJUSTED NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

The following unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group prepared in accordance with Rule 4.29 of the Listing Rules is for illustrative purposes only, and is set out below to illustrate the effect of the Transfer of Listing on the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group attributable to the equity holders of the Company as of 31 December 2022 as if the Transfer of Listing had taken place on 31 December 2022.

The unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its hypothetical nature, it may not give a true picture of the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group had the Transfer of Listing been completed as at 31 December 2022 or at any future dates following the Transfer of Listing.

Audited

consolidated net

Unaudited pro

tangible assets

forma adjusted

of the Group

consolidated net

attributable to

tangible assets of

the equity

the Group

holders of the

attributable to the

Company as at

Estimated

equity holders of

Unaudited pro forma

31 December

Listing

the Company as at

adjusted consolidated net

2022

expenses

31 December 2022

tangible assets per Share

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB

HK$

Based on 930,000,000

ordinary shares

418,384

(4,319)

414,065

0.45

0.52

Notes:

  1. The audited consolidated net tangible assets of the Group attributable to the equity holders of the Company as at 31 December 2022 is extracted from the Accountant's Report set out in Appendix I to this listing document.
  2. The estimated listing expenses include the professional fees and other related expenses (excluding listing expenses of approximately RMB17,679,000 which have been accounted for in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income of the Group prior to 31 December 2022) paid/payable by the Company in relation to the Transfer of Listing, and takes no account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of any options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme or any Shares which may be issued or repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandates given to the Directors for issue and allotment of Shares as described in the section headed ''Share Capital'' in this listing document.

- II-1-

  1. The unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share is arrived at after the adjustments referred to in the preceding paragraph and on the basis that 930,000,000 Shares were in issue, assuming that the Transfer of Listing have been completed on 31 December 2022.
  2. For the purpose of this unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share, the balances stated in Renminbi are converted into Hong Kong dollars at a rate of RMB1.0000 to HK$1.1628. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts have been, could have been or may be converted to Hong Kong dollars, or vice versa, at that rate.
  3. No adjustment has been made to the unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share to reflect any trading result or other transactions of the Group entered into subsequent to 31 December 2022.

- II-2-

Disclaimer

JTF International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 535 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2022 31,7 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net cash 2022 110 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JTF International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Si Zhen Huang Managing Director & Executive Director
Fa Long Liu Finance Manager
Zi Ming Xu Chairman
Sio Peng Choi Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Hing Shan Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED8.77%74
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-4.20%8 126
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-0.87%5 086
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-5.79%4 618
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED13.55%3 231
RUBIS4.15%2 893
