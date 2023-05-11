JTF International : Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Company
05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF ADJUSTED NET TANGIBLE ASSETS
The following unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group prepared in accordance with Rule 4.29 of the Listing Rules is for illustrative purposes only, and is set out below to illustrate the effect of the Transfer of Listing on the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group attributable to the equity holders of the Company as of 31 December 2022 as if the Transfer of Listing had taken place on 31 December 2022.
The unaudited pro forma statement of adjusted consolidated net tangible assets of the Group has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its hypothetical nature, it may not give a true picture of the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group had the Transfer of Listing been completed as at 31 December 2022 or at any future dates following the Transfer of Listing.
Audited
consolidated net
Unaudited pro
tangible assets
forma adjusted
of the Group
consolidated net
attributable to
tangible assets of
the equity
the Group
holders of the
attributable to the
Company as at
Estimated
equity holders of
Unaudited pro forma
31 December
Listing
the Company as at
adjusted consolidated net
2022
expenses
31 December 2022
tangible assets per Share
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
(Note 4)
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB
HK$
Based on 930,000,000
ordinary shares
418,384
(4,319)
414,065
0.45
0.52
Notes:
The audited consolidated net tangible assets of the Group attributable to the equity holders of the Company as at 31 December 2022 is extracted from the Accountant's Report set out in Appendix I to this listing document.
The estimated listing expenses include the professional fees and other related expenses (excluding listing expenses of approximately RMB17,679,000 which have been accounted for in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income of the Group prior to 31 December 2022) paid/payable by the Company in relation to the Transfer of Listing, and takes no account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of any options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme or any Shares which may be issued or repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandates given to the Directors for issue and allotment of Shares as described in the section headed''Share Capital'' in this listing document.
- II-1-
The unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share is arrived at after the adjustments referred to in the preceding paragraph and on the basis that 930,000,000 Shares were in issue, assuming that the Transfer of Listing have been completed on 31 December 2022.
For the purpose of this unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share, the balances stated in Renminbi are converted into Hong Kong dollars at a rate of RMB1.0000 to HK$1.1628. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts have been, could have been or may be converted to Hong Kong dollars, or vice versa, at that rate.
No adjustment has been made to the unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share to reflect any trading result or other transactions of the Group entered into subsequent to 31 December 2022.
JTF International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.