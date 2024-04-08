JTL Industries : Certificate under Reg 74(5) of SEBI (DP), Regulations 2018 for the fourth quarter ended 31.03.2024.
April 08, 2024 at 02:44 am EDT
08th April, 2024
Corporate Relationship
The Manager,
Corporate Relationship
Department,
Listing department,
Department,
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock
25th Floor, P.J. Towers,
India Ltd.
Exchange of India Ltd.
Dalal Street,
'Exchange Plaza', C- 1 Block
Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd
Mumbai-400 001
G, Bandra Kurla complex,
Floor, Piramal Agastya
Bandra (East)
Corporate Park,
Mumbai - 400051
L.B.S Road, Kurla West,
Mumbai - 400070
BSE Scrip Code: 534600
NSE Scrip Code: JTLIND
MSEI Symbol: JTLIND
Subject: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Q4 FY24 ended 31st March, 2024.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed a copy of the certificate received from M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Ltd., the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company for the Fourth Quarter of FY ended 31st March, 2024.
Kindly take note of the same and oblige.
Thanking You
Yours Sincerely
For JTL Industries Limited
(erstwhile JTL Infra Limited)
Amrender Kumar Yadav
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
BEETAL FINANCIAL & COMPUTER SERVICES (P) LTD.
(SEBI approved category I Registrar & Share Transfer Agents SEBI Reg. No.: INR 000000262) CIN No: U67120DL1993 PTC 052486
SEBI Vide its letter ref no.MRD/DOP2/DSA2/OW/2019/2498/1 dated 24/01/2019
In reference to the above-captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the Depository Participants for dematerialization during the quarter ended MARCH,2024,were confirmed (accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 15 days.
We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely,
For BEETAL
Financial & Computer Services Pvt Ltd
(Punit Mittal)
General Manager
