In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed a copy of the certificate received from M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Ltd., the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company for the Fourth Quarter of FY ended 31st March, 2024.

Subject: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the Q4 FY24 ended 31st March, 2024.

Ref: BTL/Q4-2023-2024/92 Dated: 05/04/2024

JTL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SCO 18-19

SECTOR-28 C

CHANDIGARH

Subject: Confirmation Certificate in the matter of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Reference: NSDL/CIR/II/5/2019 DATED 25/01/2019 CDSL/OPS/RTA/POLCY/2019/14 dated 25/01/2019

SEBI Vide its letter ref no.MRD/DOP2/DSA2/OW/2019/2498/1 dated 24/01/2019

In reference to the above-captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the Depository Participants for dematerialization during the quarter ended MARCH,2024,were confirmed (accepted/rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within 15 days.

We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

