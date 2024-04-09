Management Comments:

Commenting on the development, the management team of JTL Industries stated:

"We are excited to share our strategic milestone of acquiring 67% controlling interest in Nabha Steels & Metals in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategic plan, emphasising our dedication to strengthening our market presence and achieving sustainable growth. It signifies an essential stride in our continuous commitment to evolving into a comprehensive building materials solutions provider.

By integrating this new facility into our operations, we have significantly strengthened our backward integration capabilities, doubling our capacity from 150,000 tonnes of coils to 250,000 tonnes of coils and 100,000 tonnes of long products across Raipur and Punjab. This expanded integration not only enhances our operational efficiency but also fortifies our supply chain resilience, ensuring greater control of our raw materials and subsequent cost management efforts, which would, in turn, yield better margins while upholding our steadfast dedication to quality.

This plant also expands our product portfolio, particularly in steel products such as coils, billets and other long products. This diversification enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients, providing a broader range of solutions and solidifying our position as a preferred partner in the industry. Moreover, it allows us to explore new market segments, tapping into previously untapped opportunities and extending our reach into emerging complementary markets.

We are pleased to highlight that the acquired plant has demonstrated significant revenue growth, further validating the strategic rationale behind this acquisition. This growth underscores the potential synergies between our operations and positions us for accelerated expansion and value creation in the years ahead.

In summary, acquiring this plant represents a strategic milestone for JTL, reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders. We are confident that this integration will strengthen our competitive position and enable us to seize new opportunities and chart a path toward long-term success."