9th April, 2024
Corporate Relationship
The Manager,
Corporate Relationship
Department,
Listing department,
Department,
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock
25th Floor, P.J. Towers,
India Ltd.
Exchange of India Ltd.
Dalal Street,
'Exchange Plaza', C- 1 Block
Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd
Mumbai-400 001
G, Bandra Kurla complex,
Floor, Piramal Agastya
Bandra (East)
Corporate Park,
Mumbai - 400051
L.B.S Road, Kurla West,
Mumbai - 400070
BSE Scrip Code: 534600
NSE Scrip Code: JTLIND
MSEI Symbol: JTLIND
Sub: Press Release for Strategic Acquisition of Nabha Steels and Metals, Mandi Gobindgarh by the Company
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the Press Release for Strategic Acquisition of Nabha Steels and Metals, Mandi Gobindgarh by Company.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.
Yours Sincerely
For JTL Industries Limited
(erstwhile JTL Infra Limited)
Amrender Kumar Yadav
Company Secretary & Compliance Of icer
M. No. A41946
CIN: L27106CH1991PLC011536
Registered Office: SCO-18-19,Sector-28C,Chandigarh-160002 (India)
JTL Industries Limited Broadens Operations Through Strategic Acquisition of
Nabha Steels and Metals
Chandigarh, 09th April 2024: JTL Industries Limited ("JTL" or "The Company") is a fast-growing dynamic steel tube manufacturing company that specializes in producing Black Steel Pipes, Pre-Galvanized and Galvanized Steel Pipes, large-diameter steel tubes and pipes, and hollow structures.
- JTL Industries has strategically acquired a controlling stake of 67% in Nabha Steels and Metals, situated in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. This grants JTL ownership of an advanced steel product manufacturing facility.
- The newly acquired plant has a manufacturing capacity of 200,000 tonnes and focuses on producing steel products such as coils and long steel products such as billets.
- Nabha Steels and Metals has showcased tremendous revenue growth, increasing from ~Rs. 113 Crores in FY23 to ~Rs. 225 Crores in FY24.
- This acquisition will increase JTL's total backward integration capacity from 150,000 tonnes of coils (previously concentrated solely from the Raipur plant) to 250,000 tonnes of coils and 100,000 tonnes of long products, with backward integrated operations now spanning across Chhattisgarh and Punjab.
Benefits of Acquisition
Backward Enhanced
Integration Product
Portfoilo
Synergies &
One Stop
Increased
Solution
Profitability
Business Update
Captive IR Strategic Advisors Pvt Ltd.
Management Comments:
Commenting on the development, the management team of JTL Industries stated:
"We are excited to share our strategic milestone of acquiring 67% controlling interest in Nabha Steels & Metals in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategic plan, emphasising our dedication to strengthening our market presence and achieving sustainable growth. It signifies an essential stride in our continuous commitment to evolving into a comprehensive building materials solutions provider.
By integrating this new facility into our operations, we have significantly strengthened our backward integration capabilities, doubling our capacity from 150,000 tonnes of coils to 250,000 tonnes of coils and 100,000 tonnes of long products across Raipur and Punjab. This expanded integration not only enhances our operational efficiency but also fortifies our supply chain resilience, ensuring greater control of our raw materials and subsequent cost management efforts, which would, in turn, yield better margins while upholding our steadfast dedication to quality.
This plant also expands our product portfolio, particularly in steel products such as coils, billets and other long products. This diversification enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients, providing a broader range of solutions and solidifying our position as a preferred partner in the industry. Moreover, it allows us to explore new market segments, tapping into previously untapped opportunities and extending our reach into emerging complementary markets.
We are pleased to highlight that the acquired plant has demonstrated significant revenue growth, further validating the strategic rationale behind this acquisition. This growth underscores the potential synergies between our operations and positions us for accelerated expansion and value creation in the years ahead.
In summary, acquiring this plant represents a strategic milestone for JTL, reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders. We are confident that this integration will strengthen our competitive position and enable us to seize new opportunities and chart a path toward long-term success."
Business Update
Captive IR Strategic Advisors Pvt Ltd.
About JTL Industries Limited
JTL Industries Limited is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. The cumulative capacity of the company is 5,86,000 MTPA for Steel Pipes. The company is a recognised Star Export House, and its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications. All the products are available in hot dip galvanised, pre-galvanized and without coated (MS black) grades.
For further Information on the company, please visit: https://www.jtl.one
Mr Amrender Kumar Yadav (CS)
Krunal Shah/ Naman Maheshwari
JTL Industries Limited
Amrender
Digitally signed by
Amrender Kumar Ya av
Captive IR Strategic Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
Kumar Yadav 08:45:38 +05'30'
Email: investor@jtl.one
Date: 2024.04.09
E il: krunal@cap-ir.com/naman@cap-ir.com
Contact: +91 1724667111
Contact: +91 93724467194
Disclaimer:
CERTAIN STATEMENTS IN THIS DOCUMENT MAY BE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES LIKE GOVERNMENT ACTIONS, LOCAL POLITICAL OR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS, TECHNOLOGICAL RISKS, AND MANY OTHER FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE OUR ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED BY THE RELEVANT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. JTL INDUSTRIES LIMITED WILL NOT BE IN ANY WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ACTION TAKEN BASED ON SUCH STATEMENTS AND UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO PUBLICLY UPDATE THESE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES.
Business Update
Captive IR Strategic Advisors Pvt Ltd.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JTL Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 03:33:01 UTC.