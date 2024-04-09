9th April, 2024 Corporate Relationship The Manager, Corporate Relationship Department, Listing department, Department, BSE Limited. National Stock Exchange of Metropolitan Stock 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, India Ltd. Exchange of India Ltd. Dalal Street, 'Exchange Plaza', C- 1 Block Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Mumbai-400 001 G, Bandra Kurla complex, Floor, Piramal Agastya Bandra (East) Corporate Park, Mumbai - 400051 L.B.S Road, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400070 BSE Scrip Code: 534600 NSE Scrip Code: JTLIND MSEI Symbol: JTLIND

Sub:Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

With reference to captioned subject matter, we would like to inform that the Company has acquired 67% Stake in Nabha Steels & Metals, a partnership firm located at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI /HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure-I.

