9th April, 2024

Corporate Relationship

The Manager,

Corporate Relationship

Department,

Listing department,

Department,

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Metropolitan Stock

25th Floor, P.J. Towers,

India Ltd.

Exchange of India Ltd.

Dalal Street,

'Exchange Plaza', C- 1 Block

Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd

Mumbai-400 001

G, Bandra Kurla complex,

Floor, Piramal Agastya

Bandra (East)

Corporate Park,

Mumbai - 400051

L.B.S Road, Kurla West,

Mumbai - 400070

BSE Scrip Code: 534600

NSE Scrip Code: JTLIND

MSEI Symbol: JTLIND

Sub:Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

With reference to captioned subject matter, we would like to inform that the Company has acquired 67% Stake in Nabha Steels & Metals, a partnership firm located at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI /HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure-I.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Yours Sincerely

For JTL Industries Limited

(erstwhile JTL Infra Limited)

Amrender Kumar Yadav

Company Secretary & Compliance Of icer

M. No. A41946

ANNEXURE-I

The details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI /HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13,2023 is as under:

Sr. Details of Events that need to be no. provide

  1. Name of target entity, details in brief such as size, turnover etc.
  1. Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at arms-length
  2. Industry to which the entity being acquiredbelongs

Information about such events

  1. Name of the Target:

Nabha Steels & Metals ("Target")

  1. Business of the Target:

Target is, inter alia, engaged in the manufacturing of Steel Products such as coils and long steel products such as billets having a manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 Tonnes. It has its unit situated at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

  1. Turnover for the FY 2023-24: Rs. 225.27 Crores (Provisional)

No

Manufacturing of Steel Products such as coils and billets

Acquisition of 67% Stake of Target entity.
  1. Objects and effects of acquisition This acquisition will increase Company's total

(including but not limited to,

backward integration capacity from 150,000

disclosure of reasons foracquisition of

tonnes of coils to 2,50,000 tonnes of coils and

target entity, if its business is outside

1,00,000 tonnes of long products.

the main line of business of the

Company);

e) Brief details of any governmental or

No governmental or regulatory approvals

regulatoryapprovals required for the

required for this acquisition.

acquisition;

f)

Indicative time period for

Subject to satisfactory completion of all

completion of theacquisition

condition's precedent, the acquisition

process will complete within 1 month.

g)

Nature of consideration - whether

Cash

cash consideration or share swap and

details of the same

h)

Cost of acquisition or the price at

Rs. 70 crores/- (Rupees Seventy Crores Only)

which the shares are acquired

for acquisition of 67% stake

i) Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired

j) Brief

background

about

the entity

a)

Main Line of Business: -

acquired in terms of products/line of

Manufacturing of Steel products such

business

acquired,

date

of

as coils and billets

incorporation, history of last 3 years

b)

Date of Incorporation of the Target:

turnover, country in which the

02nd December, 2020

acquired entity has presence and

c)

Audited turnover of the last three

other

significant

information

(in

financial years:

brief)

FY 2022-Nil

FY 2023-

112.90 Crores

FY 2024-

225.27 Crores(provisional)

