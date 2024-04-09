9th April, 2024
Corporate Relationship
The Manager,
Corporate Relationship
Department,
Listing department,
Department,
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock
25th Floor, P.J. Towers,
India Ltd.
Exchange of India Ltd.
Dalal Street,
'Exchange Plaza', C- 1 Block
Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd
Mumbai-400 001
G, Bandra Kurla complex,
Floor, Piramal Agastya
Bandra (East)
Corporate Park,
Mumbai - 400051
L.B.S Road, Kurla West,
Mumbai - 400070
BSE Scrip Code: 534600
NSE Scrip Code: JTLIND
MSEI Symbol: JTLIND
Sub:Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
With reference to captioned subject matter, we would like to inform that the Company has acquired 67% Stake in Nabha Steels & Metals, a partnership firm located at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI /HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed as Annexure-I.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.
Yours Sincerely
For JTL Industries Limited
(erstwhile JTL Infra Limited)
Amrender Kumar Yadav
Company Secretary & Compliance Of icer
M. No. A41946
ANNEXURE-I
The details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI /HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13,2023 is as under:
Sr. Details of Events that need to be no. provide
- Name of target entity, details in brief such as size, turnover etc.
- Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at arms-length
- Industry to which the entity being acquiredbelongs
Information about such events
- Name of the Target:
Nabha Steels & Metals ("Target")
- Business of the Target:
Target is, inter alia, engaged in the manufacturing of Steel Products such as coils and long steel products such as billets having a manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 Tonnes. It has its unit situated at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.
- Turnover for the FY 2023-24: Rs. 225.27 Crores (Provisional)
No
Manufacturing of Steel Products such as coils and billets
- Objects and effects of acquisition This acquisition will increase Company's total
(including but not limited to,
backward integration capacity from 150,000
disclosure of reasons foracquisition of
tonnes of coils to 2,50,000 tonnes of coils and
target entity, if its business is outside
1,00,000 tonnes of long products.
the main line of business of the
Company);
e) Brief details of any governmental or
No governmental or regulatory approvals
regulatoryapprovals required for the
required for this acquisition.
acquisition;
f)
Indicative time period for
Subject to satisfactory completion of all
completion of theacquisition
condition's precedent, the acquisition
process will complete within 1 month.
g)
Nature of consideration - whether
Cash
cash consideration or share swap and
details of the same
h)
Cost of acquisition or the price at
Rs. 70 crores/- (Rupees Seventy Crores Only)
which the shares are acquired
for acquisition of 67% stake
i) Percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired
j) Brief
background
about
the entity
a)
Main Line of Business: -
acquired in terms of products/line of
Manufacturing of Steel products such
business
acquired,
date
of
as coils and billets
incorporation, history of last 3 years
b)
Date of Incorporation of the Target:
turnover, country in which the
02nd December, 2020
acquired entity has presence and
c)
Audited turnover of the last three
other
significant
information
(in
financial years:
brief)
FY 2022-Nil
FY 2023-
112.90 Crores
FY 2024-
225.27 Crores(provisional)
