    534600   INE391J01024

JTL INFRA LIMITED

(534600)
JTL Infra : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
JTL Infra Limited (JTLINFRA)
Broadcast Date And Time : 01/04/2022 10:35:33
Announcement : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Description :

JTL Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

JTL Infra Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 358 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net income 2021 201 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net Debt 2021 629 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 15 080 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 27,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madan Mohan Singla Chairman & Managing Director
Dhruv Singla Chief Financial Officer
Mohinder Singh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhupinder Nayyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTL INFRA LIMITED8.28%199
NUCOR30.22%40 174
ARCELORMITTAL4.10%30 162
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.59%21 086
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.74%18 140
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.47.96%16 849