    534600   INE391J01024

JTL INFRA LIMITED

(534600)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-11
239.35 INR   +1.18%
03:55aJTL INFRA : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
04/04JTL Infra's Sales Volume Jumps Over 14% in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/02JTL Infra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
JTL Infra : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
JTL Infra Limited (JTLINFRA)B roadcast Date And Time : 13/04/2022 13:16:04 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :

JTL Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

JTL Infra Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 358 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net income 2021 201 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net Debt 2021 629 M 8,27 M 8,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 15 638 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 27,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madan Mohan Singla Chairman & Managing Director
Dhruv Singla Chief Financial Officer
Mohinder Singh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhupinder Nayyar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTL INFRA LIMITED12.29%206
NUCOR37.75%41 069
ARCELORMITTAL4.03%28 346
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.81%21 864
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.73%17 518
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.41.48%15 968