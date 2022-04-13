JTL Infra : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

JTL Infra Limited (JTLINFRA)
B roadcast Date And Time : 13/04/2022 13:16:04 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :
JTL Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
JTL Infra Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.