JTL Infra : Statement Of Investor Complaints

JTL Infra Limited (JTLINFRA)
B roadcast Date And Time : 13/04/2022 13:16:34 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :
JTL Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange a Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
