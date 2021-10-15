Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JTOWER Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4485   JP3386700003

JTOWER INC.

(4485)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JTOWER : Notice of Capital Alliance with Rakuten Mobile

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 15, 2021

Company name: ＪＴＯＷＥＲ Inc.

Representative: Representative Director Atsushi Tanaka

TSE Mothers Code No. 4485

Contact:Ryosuke Nakamura

Managing Director, CFO

Notice of Capital Alliance with Rakuten Mobile

JTOWER Inc. hereby announced that we have entered a capital alliance with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. ("Rakuten Mobile") with the aim of promoting Infra-Sharing in indoors and outdoors by using sharing equipment and sharing towers, mainly in the development of 4G and 5G networks, as described below.

１．Background and objectives of the alliance

  1. Background and objectives of the alliance

Rakuten Mobile has been using our indoor Infra-Sharing solutions since January 2020, and the number of installations is gradually increasing. In addition, we built smart poles in Nishi-Shinjuku area in Tokyo as one of our outdoor Infra-Sharing solutions and Rakuten Mobile has been using these smart poles since April 2021. The use of Infra-Sharing enables network development in a short period of time and at a low cost compared to when each mobile network operator installs their own networks separately.

In order to contribute to the development of a broader network, in 2020, we realized the first 5G indoor Infra-Sharing in Japan at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters building and in outdoor, we are strengthening our structure by launching new businesses such as tower sharing covering rural areas and smart poles mainly in urban areas.

We and Rakuten Mobile will use this capital alliance as an opportunity to deepen our collaboration, and we will promote Infra-Sharing in indoors and outdoors using sharing equipment and sharing towers in the development of 4G and 5G networks, and work to build a more comfortable communication environment at an early stage.

2Number of shares to be newly acquired by the subscriber; percentage of outstanding shares

Rakuten Mobile will acquire a portion of our shares from Atsushi Tanaka, our representative director, and take an equity stake in JTOWER. We refrain from disclosing the number of newly acquired shares and other conditions.

２．Overview of Rakuten Mobile

（１）

Name

Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

（２）

Head office address

Rakuten Crimson House

1-14-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

（３）

Name and role of

Representative Director and President

representative

Yoshihisa Yamada

（４）

Business

Telecommunications business based on the Telecommunications

Business Act and other communications businesses

（５）

Capital

100 million JPY (As of December 31, 2020)

（６）

Date founded

January 10, 2018

Major shareholders

（７）

and percentage

Wholly owned by Rakuten Group, Inc.

ownership

Capital

Not applicable.

relationship

Personnel

Not applicable.

relationship

Relationship with

（８）

Business

There are transactions related to the use of our

JTOWER

relationship

Infra-Sharing solutions.

Status of

relationships

Not applicable.

with related

parties

(Note) Operating results and financial position of Rakuten Mobile is not presented because the company is an unlisted company.

３．Future Outlook

The impact of this initiative on consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is immaterial.

Disclaimer

JTOWER Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JTOWER INC.
02:12aJTOWER : Notice of Capital Alliance with Rakuten Mobile
PU
09/02JTower, TEPCO, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Secure Smart Pole Expansion Agreemen..
MT
09/01JTOWER : Notice of Conclusion of Agreement with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on the e..
PU
09/01JTOWER Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporatio..
CI
08/04JTOWER : Summary of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021
PU
08/04JTOWER : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021
PU
08/04Jtower Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/04JTOWER Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, ..
CI
07/08JTOWER : and NTT West announced tower carve outs for Infra-Sharing
PU
05/20JTOWER : Announcement Regarding Change of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 773 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net income 2022 187 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net cash 2022 13 261 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 001x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 B 1 664 M 1 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 36,8x
EV / Sales 2023 24,1x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart JTOWER INC.
Duration : Period :
JTOWER Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JTOWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8 610,00 JPY
Average target price 8 706,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Tanaka President & Representative Director
Ryosuke Nakamura CFO, MD & GM-Business Administration
Naoki Ota Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Kiriya Senior MD & GM-Infrastructure Sharing Business
Nobuo Nezu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JTOWER INC.-19.53%1 664
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-8.77%23 533
VANTAGE TOWERS AG0.00%16 971
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED23.68%3 767
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.99%3 192
HELIOS TOWERS PLC5.62%2 313