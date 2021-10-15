JTOWER : Notice of Capital Alliance with Rakuten Mobile

October 15, 2021

Company name: ＪＴＯＷＥＲ Inc.

Representative: Representative Director Atsushi Tanaka

（TSE Mothers Code No. 4485）

Contact:Ryosuke Nakamura

Managing Director, CFO

Notice of Capital Alliance with Rakuten Mobile

JTOWER Inc. hereby announced that we have entered a capital alliance with Rakuten Mobile, Inc. ("Rakuten Mobile") with the aim of promoting Infra-Sharing in indoors and outdoors by using sharing equipment and sharing towers, mainly in the development of 4G and 5G networks, as described below.

１．Background and objectives of the alliance

Rakuten Mobile has been using our indoor Infra-Sharing solutions since January 2020, and the number of installations is gradually increasing. In addition, we built smart poles in Nishi-Shinjuku area in Tokyo as one of our outdoor Infra-Sharing solutions and Rakuten Mobile has been using these smart poles since April 2021. The use of Infra-Sharing enables network development in a short period of time and at a low cost compared to when each mobile network operator installs their own networks separately.

In order to contribute to the development of a broader network, in 2020, we realized the first 5G indoor Infra-Sharing in Japan at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters building and in outdoor, we are strengthening our structure by launching new businesses such as tower sharing covering rural areas and smart poles mainly in urban areas.

We and Rakuten Mobile will use this capital alliance as an opportunity to deepen our collaboration, and we will promote Infra-Sharing in indoors and outdoors using sharing equipment and sharing towers in the development of 4G and 5G networks, and work to build a more comfortable communication environment at an early stage.

（2）Number of shares to be newly acquired by the subscriber; percentage of outstanding shares

Rakuten Mobile will acquire a portion of our shares from Atsushi Tanaka, our representative director, and take an equity stake in JTOWER. We refrain from disclosing the number of newly acquired shares and other conditions.