    JUBLFOOD   INE797F01020

JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED

(JUBLFOOD)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-07-28 am EDT
565.45 INR   +1.22%
06:36aJUBILANT FOODWORKS : Acquisition
PU
07/22Domino's India may shift business away from delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy
RE
07/22Domino's India may shift business away from delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy
RE
Jubilant FoodWorks : Acquisition

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
JFL/NSE-BSE/2022-23/63

July 28, 2022

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 533155

Symbol: JUBLFOOD

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Re:- Acquisition of 40% stake in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Jubilant FoodWorks Limited ('Company') has entered into Share Subscription Agreement, Shareholders' Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement dated July 28, 2022 to acquire 40% stake (fully diluted basis) in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Transaction").

This investment reflects the Company's intent of making strategic investments in promising start-ups and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food business powered by technology.

In this regard, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please find attached herewith details of proposed acquisition by the Company in the prescribed format.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

MONA

Digitally signed by

MONA AGGARWAL

AGGARWAL Date: 2022.07.28 15:52:35 +05'30'

Mona Aggarwal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Investor E-mailid: investor@jublfood.com

Encl: A/a

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations is as under:

S. No

Particulars

Details

1

Name of the target entity, details in brief

Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Roadcast")

such as size, turnover etc.

offers a logistics platform for management of last-mile

delivery operations. Roadcast's delivery automation

SaaS platform helps clients to monitor their fleet and

personnel in real-time.

Turnover: As per the audited financial statements for

the financial year ("FY") 2020-21: INR 3.93 crores.

2

Whether the acquisition would fall within

The promoter/ promoter group/group companies do

related party transaction(s) and whether the

not have any interest in Roadcast and Roadcast is in no

promoter/ promoter group/ group

manner a related party to the Company.

companies have any interest in the entity

being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and

details thereof and whether the same is

done at "arms length".

3

Industry to which the entity being acquired

Enterprise Tech in Logistics

belongs.

4

Objects and effects of acquisition (including

This investment reflects the Company's intent of

but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for

making strategic investments in promising start-ups

acquisition of target entity, if its business is

and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated

outside the main line of business of the

goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food

listed entity).

business powered by technology.

5

Brief details of any governmental or

N.A.

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition.

6

Indicative time period for completion of the

Within 60 days from execution of Share Subscription

acquisition.

Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement, i.e. 60 days

from July 28, 2022.

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash

All cash consideration

consideration or share swap and details of

the same.

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the

Approx. INR 14.98 crores for acquiring 40% stake

shares are acquired.

(fully diluted basis) in Roadcast.

9

Percentage of shareholding / control

The Company will acquire 25.71% stake in Roadcast by

acquired and / or number of shares

subscribing the following securities at a premium:

acquired.

a) 5,004 Compulsorily Convertible Series A

Preference Shares (Series A CCPS) of face value of

Rs. 100 each;

The Company will also acquire 14.29% equity stake

(fully diluted basis) from existing shareholders of

Roadcast through purchase of the following securities

at a premium:

a) 17 Compulsorily Convertible Seed Preference

Shares (Seed CCPS) of face value of Rs. 10 each; and

b) 2,763 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

10

Brief background about the entity acquired

Roadcast offers a logistics platform for management of

in terms of products/line of business

last-mile delivery operations. Roadcast's delivery

acquired, date of incorporation, history of

automation SaaS platform helps clients to monitor their

last 3 years turnover, country in which the

fleet and personnel in real-time.

acquired entity has presence and any other

significant information (in brief).

Date of Incorporation: September 17, 2015

History of last 3 years' Total Revenue:

FY 2018-19 - Rs. 2.75 crores

FY 2019-20 - Rs. 6.04 crores

FY 2020-21 - Rs. 3.93 crores

Country of establishment: India

11

Significant terms of the Agreement (in brief)

Some of the terms of the Agreement are as follows:

special rights like right to appoint directors,

(a) JFL shall have the right to nominate Two non-

first right to share subscription in case of

retiring Directors on the Board of Roadcast and

issuance of shares, right to restrict any

an observer to the Board.

change in capital structure etc.

(b) The Agreement inter-alia also provides for certain

rights in the nature of information rights, rights

in respect of reserved matters, exit rights, pre-

emptive rights, and similar rights which are

customary in such transactions.

Disclaimer

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
