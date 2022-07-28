Jubilant FoodWorks : Acquisition

JFL/NSE-BSE/2022-23/63 July 28, 2022 BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400001 Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 533155 Symbol: JUBLFOOD

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Re:- Acquisition of 40% stake in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Jubilant FoodWorks Limited ('Company') has entered into Share Subscription Agreement, Shareholders' Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement dated July 28, 2022 to acquire 40% stake (fully diluted basis) in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Transaction").

This investment reflects the Company's intent of making strategic investments in promising start-ups and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food business powered by technology.

In this regard, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please find attached herewith details of proposed acquisition by the Company in the prescribed format.

For Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

Mona Aggarwal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Investor E-mailid: investor@jublfood.com

