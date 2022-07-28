Jubilant FoodWorks : Acquisition

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations is as under:
S. No
Particulars
Details
1
Name of the target entity, details in brief
Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Roadcast")
such as size, turnover etc.
offers a logistics platform for management of last-mile
delivery operations. Roadcast's delivery automation
SaaS platform helps clients to monitor their fleet and
personnel in real-time.
Turnover: As per the audited financial statements for
the financial year ("FY") 2020-21: INR 3.93 crores.
2
Whether the acquisition would fall within
The promoter/ promoter group/group companies do
related party transaction(s) and whether the
not have any interest in Roadcast and Roadcast is in no
promoter/ promoter group/ group
manner a related party to the Company.
companies have any interest in the entity
being acquired? If yes, nature of interest and
details thereof and whether the same is
done at "arms length".
3
Industry to which the entity being acquired
Enterprise Tech in Logistics
belongs.
4
Objects and effects of acquisition (including
This investment reflects the Company's intent of
but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for
making strategic investments in promising start-ups
acquisition of target entity, if its business is
and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated
outside the main line of business of the
goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food
listed entity).
business powered by technology.
5
Brief details of any governmental or
N.A.
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition.
6
Indicative time period for completion of the
Within 60 days from execution of Share Subscription
acquisition.
Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement, i.e. 60 days
from July 28, 2022.
7
Nature of consideration - whether cash
All cash consideration
consideration or share swap and details of
the same.
8
Cost of acquisition or the price at which the
Approx. INR 14.98 crores for acquiring 40% stake
shares are acquired.
(fully diluted basis) in Roadcast.
9
Percentage of shareholding / control
The Company will acquire 25.71% stake in Roadcast by
acquired and / or number of shares
subscribing the following securities at a premium:
acquired.
a) 5,004 Compulsorily Convertible Series A
Preference Shares (Series A CCPS) of face value of
Rs. 100 each;
