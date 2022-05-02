Jubilant Ingrevia : Credit Rating

|
BSE Limited
|
Floor 25, P. J. Towers
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Sub: Credit Rating
|
Dear Sirs,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CRISIL Ratings Limited has, by its letter dated May 02, 2022 reaffirmed/withdrawn the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Rating For
|
Credit Rating
|
Amount (Rs. Million)
|
Remarks
|
1.
|
Non-Convertible Debentures
|
CRISIL AA/Positive
|
INR 1,000
|
Reaffirmed
|
2.
|
Commercial Paper
|
CRISIL A1+
|
INR 4,000
|
Reaffirmed
|
3.
|
Bank Loan Facilities
|
CRISIL AA/Positive
|
INR 4,600
|
Outlook revised from Stable; Outstanding Rating Withdrawn as these bank loans have been repaid
This is for your kind information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
Deepanjali Gulati
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:45 UTC.