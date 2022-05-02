Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543271   INE0BY001018

JUBILANT INGREVIA LIMITED

(543271)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
503.65 INR   +0.83%
07:40aCrisil Affirms AA Rating on Jubilant Ingrevia's Bonds; Outlook Positive
MT
07:27aJUBILANT INGREVIA : Credit Rating
PU
04/28Jubilant Ingrevia Commissions New Green Ethanol-Based Acetic Acid Plant in Gajraula, India
MT
Jubilant Ingrevia : Credit Rating

05/02/2022 | 07:27am EDT
May 2, 2022

BSE Limited

Floor 25, P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Credit Rating

Dear Sirs,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CRISIL Ratings Limited has, by its letter dated May 02, 2022 reaffirmed/withdrawn the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:

Sr. No.

Rating For

Credit Rating

Amount (Rs. Million)

Remarks

1.

Non-Convertible Debentures

CRISIL AA/Positive

INR 1,000

Reaffirmed

2.

Commercial Paper

CRISIL A1+

INR 4,000

Reaffirmed

3.

Bank Loan Facilities

CRISIL AA/Positive

INR 4,600

Outlook revised from Stable; Outstanding Rating Withdrawn as these bank loans have been repaid

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Deepanjali Gulati

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 11:25:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
