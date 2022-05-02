Jubilant Ingrevia : Credit Rating

May 2, 2022

BSE Limited Floor 25, P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Sub: Credit Rating Dear Sirs,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CRISIL Ratings Limited has, by its letter dated May 02, 2022 reaffirmed/withdrawn the following ratings for various facilities of the Company as per the details given below:

Sr. No. Rating For Credit Rating Amount (Rs. Million) Remarks 1. Non-Convertible Debentures CRISIL AA/Positive INR 1,000 Reaffirmed 2. Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+ INR 4,000 Reaffirmed 3. Bank Loan Facilities CRISIL AA/Positive INR 4,600 Outlook revised from Stable; Outstanding Rating Withdrawn as these bank loans have been repaid

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Deepanjali Gulati

Company Secretary