JUBILANT INGREVIA LIMITED

Jubilant Ingrevia : Redemption

03/26/2022 | 07:51am EDT
March 26, 2022

BSE Limited

Floor 25, P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Subject:IntimationregardingredemptionofCommercialPapersISIN:INE0BY014037

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that Commercial Papers of Rs. 150 Crore, bearing ISIN INE0BY014037 issued on February 17, 2022, have been paid by the Company on March 25, 2022 i.e. the maturity date.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Deepanjali Gulati Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 11:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
