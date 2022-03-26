Jubilant Ingrevia : Redemption

March 26, 2022

BSE Limited Floor 25, P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Subject:IntimationregardingredemptionofCommercialPapersISIN:INE0BY014037

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that Commercial Papers of Rs. 150 Crore, bearing ISIN INE0BY014037 issued on February 17, 2022, have been paid by the Company on March 25, 2022 i.e. the maturity date.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Deepanjali Gulati Company Secretary