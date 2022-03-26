Jubilant Ingrevia : Redemption

March 26, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
Floor 25, P. J. Towers
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai - 400 051
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Subject:IntimationregardingredemptionofCommercialPapersISIN:INE0BY014037
Dear Sir/Madam,
We wish to inform you that Commercial Papers of Rs. 150 Crore, bearing ISIN INE0BY014037 issued on February 17, 2022, have been paid by the Company on March 25, 2022 i.e. the maturity date.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
Deepanjali Gulati Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 11:50:07 UTC.