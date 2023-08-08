To ensure sustainable growth for our various stakeholders we have undertaken several measures to further strengthen Radiopharmacies, Generics and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) businesses and to significantly augment capacity in CDMO Sterile Injectables and Drug Discovery Services.
We are continuously enhancing our efforts in the areas of quality improvements,
new product launches, entry into new markets, cost optimisations and
leveraging IT, digital and latest technologies such as AI/ML.
Jubilant Pharmova Limited
Annual Report 2022-23
Board of Directors
Shyam S. Bhartia
Chairman
Hari S. Bhartia
Co-Chairman*
S. Sridhar
Sudha Pillai
Dr. Ashok Misra
Sushil Kumar Roongta
Shirish G. Belapure
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Vivek Mehra
Arun Seth
Priyavrat Bhartia
Arjun Shanker Bhartia
Independent Director
Independent Director
Managing Director*
Joint Managing Director*
Arvind Chokhany
R. Kumar
Group Chief
Whole-time Director
Financial Officer and
Whole-time Director
* change of Designations w.e.f. June 1, 2023
Senior Leadership Team
Senior Leadership Team
Shyam S. Bhartia
Hari S. Bhartia
Chairman
Co-Chairman
43 years of industry experience in pharma,
37 years of industry experience in pharma,
specialty chemicals, foods, oil and gas,
specialty chemicals, foods, oil and gas,
aerospace and IT
aerospace and IT
Priyavrat Bhartia
Arjun Shanker Bhartia
Managing Director
Joint Managing Director
26 years of industry experience
16 years of industry experience
Arvind Chokhany
Shantanu Jha
Group Chief
Group Chief Human
Financial Officer and
Resources Officer
Whole-time Director
27 years of industry experience
27 years of industry experience
Pramod Yadav
Dr. Syed Kazmi
Giuliano Perfetti
CEO -
President & CEO -
CEO - CRDMO
Jubilant Radiopharma
Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.
(Jubilant Biosys Limited)
36 years of industry experience
30 years of industry experience
23 years of industry experience
Chris Preti
Dr. Jaidev S. Rajpal
CEO - CDMO
MD & CEO - Jubilant Generics Limited
31 years of industry experience
27 years of industry experience
Jubilant Pharmova Limited is an India-based integrated pharmaceutical company. The Company's segments include Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services and Proprietary Novel Drugs. The Pharmaceuticals segment, through wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, is engaged in manufacture and supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), solid dosage formulations, radiopharmaceuticals, allergy therapy products and contract manufacturing of sterile injectables and non-sterile products through six manufacturing facilities in India, United States and Canada and a network of approximately 48 radio pharmacies in the United States. The Contract Research and Development Services segment provides drug discovery and development services as well as clinical data software and service solutions. The Proprietary Novel Drugs segment is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical business working to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases.