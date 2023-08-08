Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Annual Report 2022-23

Strengthening Businesses | Building Capacity

To ensure sustainable growth for our various stakeholders we have undertaken several measures to further strengthen Radiopharmacies, Generics and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) businesses and to significantly augment capacity in CDMO Sterile Injectables and Drug Discovery Services.

We are continuously enhancing our efforts in the areas of quality improvements,

new product launches, entry into new markets, cost optimisations and

leveraging IT, digital and latest technologies such as AI/ML.