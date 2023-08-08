Jubilant Pharmova Limited

To ensure sustainable growth for our various stakeholders we have undertaken several measures to further strengthen Radiopharmacies, Generics and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) businesses and to significantly augment capacity in CDMO Sterile Injectables and Drug Discovery Services.

We are continuously enhancing our efforts in the areas of quality improvements,

new product launches, entry into new markets, cost optimisations and

leveraging IT, digital and latest technologies such as AI/ML.

Contents

Board of Directors Senior Leadership Team Chairmen's Message Management Discussion and Analysis Directors' Report

Report on Corporate Governance

Business Responsibility and Stainability Report

Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

Balance Sheet

Statement of Profit and Loss Statement of Changes in Equity Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the financial statements Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Balance Sheet Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the consolidated financial statements Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Shyam S. Bhartia

Chairman

Hari S. Bhartia

Co-Chairman*

S. Sridhar

Sudha Pillai

Dr. Ashok Misra

Sushil Kumar Roongta

Shirish G. Belapure

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Vivek Mehra

Arun Seth

Priyavrat Bhartia

Arjun Shanker Bhartia

Independent Director

Independent Director

Managing Director*

Joint Managing Director*

Arvind Chokhany

R. Kumar

Group Chief

Whole-time Director

Financial Officer and

Whole-time Director

* change of Designations w.e.f. June 1, 2023

Senior Leadership Team

Senior Leadership Team

Shyam S. Bhartia

Hari S. Bhartia

Chairman

Co-Chairman

43 years of industry experience in pharma,

37 years of industry experience in pharma,

specialty chemicals, foods, oil and gas,

specialty chemicals, foods, oil and gas,

aerospace and IT

aerospace and IT

Priyavrat Bhartia

Arjun Shanker Bhartia

Managing Director

Joint Managing Director

26 years of industry experience

16 years of industry experience

Arvind Chokhany

Shantanu Jha

Group Chief

Group Chief Human

Financial Officer and

Resources Officer

Whole-time Director

27 years of industry experience

27 years of industry experience

Pramod Yadav

Dr. Syed Kazmi

Giuliano Perfetti

CEO -

President & CEO -

CEO - CRDMO

Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

(Jubilant Biosys Limited)

36 years of industry experience

30 years of industry experience

23 years of industry experience

Chris Preti

Dr. Jaidev S. Rajpal

CEO - CDMO

MD & CEO - Jubilant Generics Limited

31 years of industry experience

27 years of industry experience

