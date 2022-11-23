Advanced search
    JGICL   PK0001901013

JUBILEE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(JGICL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
27.00 PKR   -0.81%
03:05aJubilee General Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited
PU
10/30Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Jubilee General Insurance : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30th, 2022
PU
Jubilee General Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited

11/23/2022 | 03:05am EST
Corporate Briefing

30th November 2022

111-654-111 | jubileegeneral.com.pk | info@jubileegeneral.com.pk

Company Overview

2

Our Presence in Pakistan

Company was incorporated in 1953; 69 years experience in handling all classes of general insurance business.

One of the top three insurance companies in Pakistan.

Exclusive Network Partner of AIG Global and Factory Mutual Insurance Co. (USA) taking care of local placements of their Global Accounts.

Partners of Zurich Insurance, HDI Gerling, XL Catlin, Travellers Insurance & China Re.

The first Pakistani insurance company to acquire the operations of a foreign company 'Commercial General Union International Insurance' in 2003

3

Geographical Footprint

Geographical Footprint

Comments

JUBILEE HAS PRESENCE IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTRIES:

Pakistan

Kyrgyzstan

Kenya

Uganda

Burundi

Tanzania

Mauritius

Disclaimer

Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 771 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2021 1 649 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
Net cash 2021 4 693 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
Yield 2021 9,37%
Capitalization 5 359 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 26,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Khan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nawaid Jamal Chief Financial Officer
Rafiuddin Zakir Mahmood Chairman
Muhammad Azfar Sabih Chief Information Officer
Azfar Arshad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUBILEE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-36.77%24
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.07%45 233
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.63%43 853
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.17%40 361
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.79%35 504
SAMPO OYJ9.28%25 614