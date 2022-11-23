Jubilee General Insurance : Corporate Briefing Session - Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited

Our Presence in Pakistan

Company was incorporated in 1953; 69 years experience in handling all classes of general insurance business.

One of the top three insurance companies in Pakistan.

Exclusive Network Partner of AIG Global and Factory Mutual Insurance Co. (USA) taking care of local placements of their Global Accounts.

Partners of Zurich Insurance, HDI Gerling, XL Catlin, Travellers Insurance & China Re.

The first Pakistani insurance company to acquire the operations of a foreign company 'Commercial General Union International Insurance' in 2003

