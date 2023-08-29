GENERAL INSURANCE
Reimagining Insurance
HALF YEARLY REPORT (Un-audited) 2023
AA++
AA++
B
PACRA
VIS
AM BEST
MAP
Top Position in Non-Life Insurance Sector (Financial Category) in 37th MAP Corporate Excellence Award.
ICAP & ICMAP
Certiﬁcate of Merit among Insurance Companies for Best Corporate Report & Sustainability Award.
LLOYD'S REGISTER LRQA
ISO 9001:2015 certiﬁed (All Functions including Enterprise Risk Management).
FPCCI
Outstanding Services in Insurance.
SAFA
Joint 2nd Runner-up Position (Insurance Sector) 2020.
CONTENTS
- Corporate Information
- Directors' Review
- Directors' Review in Urdu Language
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Auditors' Review Report
- Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
- Condensed Interim Statement of Profit and Loss Account
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
16 Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
18 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS
- Auditors' Review Report
- Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position of OPF and PTF
- Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in OPF and PTF
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
- Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Akbarali Pesnani(Non-Executive Director)
Directors
John Joseph Metcalf
(Non-Executive Director)
Amin A. Hashwani
(Non-Executive Director)
Riyaz Ali Towﬁq Chinoy
(Independent Director)
Abrar Ahmed Mir
(Non-Executive Director)
Nausheen Ahmad
(Independent Director)
Mohammad Akhtar Bawany
(Non-Executive Director)
Ava Ardeshir Cowasjee
(Non-Executive Director)
Badaruddin Fatehali Vellani
(Independent Director)
Managing Director and Chief Executive
Hassan Khan
(Executive Director)
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Nawaid Jamal
Company Secretary
Abdul Wahid
Auditors
A.F. Ferguson & Co. (Chartered Accountants)
Sharia'h Advisor
Mufti Zeeshan Abdul Aziz
Legal Advisor
Surridge & Beecheno
02
HALF YEARLY REPORT
JUBILEE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Bankers
Habib Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
United Bank Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
BankIslami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Share Registrar
THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited,
Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII Karachi.
UAN: (92-21):111-000-322 Tel: (92-21)35310191-93
Head Ofﬁce / Registered Ofﬁce
2nd Floor, Jubilee Insurance House,
I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
UAN: (92-21)111-654-111 Toll Free: 0800-03786
Tel: (92-21)32416022-26
Fax: (92-21) 34216728 - 32438738
E-Mail: info@jubileegeneral.com.pk
Website: www.jubileegeneral.com.pk
Quick Response (QR) Code:
National Tax Number
0711347-1
Sales Tax Registration Number
1600980500182
HALF YEARLY REPORT
03
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 06:42:32 UTC.