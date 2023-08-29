Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited is a Pakistan-based general insurance company. The Company has six segments: fire, marine, motor, accident and health, liability, and miscellaneous. The Company's classes of general insurance include fire, marine, motor, engineering, health, and general accident. It not only offers risk coverage, but also provides related risk management services. Its property insurance cover fire and allied perils, burglary, business interruption following fire and allied perils, and comprehensive machinery (CMI), among others. Its engineering insurance cover contractor's all risk (CAR), erection all risks (EAR), comprehensive project, and advance loss of profit following (CAR) / (EAR), among others. Its marine insurance covers marine cargo import, marine cargo export, and marine cargo inland transit, among others. Its other insurance products include group health, bond, motor, specialized, careline, mobile applications and Web portals, and miscellaneous.