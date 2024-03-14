To remain relevant, need to be nimble. businesses have to ready. At Jubilee means being proactive, reactive, by bringing capabilities to drive efﬁciency, transformation automation and reduction of our carbon and fostering of a inclusive culture. Thatʼs future ready.

AA++ AA++ B PACRA VIS AM BEST

MAP

Top Position in Non-Life Insurance Sector (Financial Category) in 38th MAP Corporate Excellence Award.

ICAP & ICMAP

4th Position among Insurance Companies for Best Corporate Report & Sustainability Award - 2022.

LLOYDʼS REGISTER LRQA

ISO 9001:2015 certiﬁed (All Functions including Enterprise Risk Management).

FPCCI

Outstanding Service in Insurance.

SAFA

Certiﬁcate of Merit (Insurance Sector) 2022.

THE HIGHEST PROFIT ACHIEVEMENT

At Jubilee General, we believe our success is a reﬂection of the trust invested in us by our all stakeholders particularly our customers. With Gross Written Premium of Rs. 19.5 billion and highest ever Proﬁt after tax of Rs. 3 billion, we thank everyone profoundly for this conﬁdence. Thank you!

Our journey of growth over the last years has been deﬁned by this trust which drives us to forge ahead towards new achievements.