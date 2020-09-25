Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 130,000 Class A Common Shares in the capital of the Company ("Class A Common Shares"), at a price of $0.65 per Class A Common Share and gross proceeds of $84,500 (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

No commission, finder's fee or similar payment (whether in the form of cash, securities or an interest in assets) were paid by the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

The Class A Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Private Placement was approved by the Company's board of directors by means of a unanimous resolution. The TSX Venture Exchange provided final acceptance of the Offering on September 24, 2020.

