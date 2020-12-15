Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.    JUB   CA48126M2085

JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.

(JUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Provides Update on Adjourned Annual General Meeting

12/15/2020 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") announces that, further to its new release dated December 8th, 2020 regarding the Company's adjourned annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), the Meeting will be reconvened on December 23rd, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. (Toronto time), as a virtual meeting.

The Meeting was initially scheduled for December 11th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. where the Company was seeking shareholder approval to implement a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company however did not receive the necessary level of votes as set out in the Management Information Circular to support the Consolidation. As such, the Company will not be seeking shareholder approval for the Consolidation and will provide an update should they again attempt the Consolidation.

The Meeting will still include voting on the following standard matters: the approval of minutes of last annual meeting; election of directors; and the appointment of auditors.

The call-in number for the Meeting is: 416-849-4286; access #0091269.

For further information contact:

Name: Warren Becker
Office: 416-436-4348

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70335


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.
04:20pJubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Provides Update on Adjourned Annual General Mee..
NE
12/09Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. to Adjourn Annual General and Special Meeting o..
NE
09/25Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Place..
NE
01/30Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Appoints a New Chief Financial Officer
NE
2019LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Enters Option Agreement to Acquire the Brenbar Pro..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,14 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2019 0,66 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net Debt 2019 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,63x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,17 M 5,63 M 5,64 M
EV / Sales 2018 26,9x
EV / Sales 2019 31,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,05%
Chart JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Becker President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Keith Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Grant Victor Ohman Independent Director
Warren Becker Director
Summer J. Becker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.69.81%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.47%46 419
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.19%39 804
POLYUS101.87%26 315
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.32.87%18 041
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED11.49%16 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ