Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Provides Update on Adjourned Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") announces that, further to its new release dated December 8th, 2020 regarding the Company's adjourned annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), the Meeting will be reconvened on December 23rd, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. (Toronto time), as a virtual meeting.

The Meeting was initially scheduled for December 11th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. where the Company was seeking shareholder approval to implement a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company however did not receive the necessary level of votes as set out in the Management Information Circular to support the Consolidation. As such, the Company will not be seeking shareholder approval for the Consolidation and will provide an update should they again attempt the Consolidation.

The Meeting will still include voting on the following standard matters: the approval of minutes of last annual meeting; election of directors; and the appointment of auditors.

The call-in number for the Meeting is: 416-849-4286; access #0091269.

Name: Warren Becker

Office: 416-436-4348

