In conversation with Thomas Warner from Proactive, Leon Coetzer, CEO of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (AIM:JLP, JSE:JBL, OTC:JUBPF), delved into the strategic intricacies and operational updates of the company for the first quarter of its financial year.

With a focus on the impressive strides in metal recovery, specifically in the chrome and copper sectors, Coetzer provides an in-depth analysis of the company's achievements and prospects in South Africa and Zambia.

Thomas Warner: It's a busy morning for you over there, of course, because you've got your Q1 update which has just come out and it is quite comprehensive. Anybody interested can find all the details on our respective websites. But Leon, could you please highlight the key points that investors need to grasp from today's update?

Leon Coetzer: Thank you, Thomas. Today's announcement really encapsulates the dual aspects of our company. Firstly, in South Africa, we have the chrome and PGM operations, a segment of our business that is not only stable but is also experiencing significant growth. We are diligently working on our modular expansions, with a clear vision to become one of the global leaders in chrome production. The numbers we've posted are not just in line with our expectations, but they are indeed impressive.

The second crucial aspect of our business is our copper operations in Zambia. Here, we have a burgeoning copper portfolio, and it's clear that the strategies we've adopted in Zambia have evolved and matured, thanks to the lessons we've learned from our active engagement in the region. A vital takeaway from today's update is the modularity and simplicity we've achieved in our expansion plans, which is a direct result of the efforts of our technical and development centres.

TW: Simplicity in expansion is crucial, but as you've mentioned, there's quite a bit of complexity that investors have to navigate through. Could you shed some light on the source of this complexity and how Jubilee is addressing it?

LC: Absolutely, Thomas. At Jubilee, we are essentially charting a new course and creating a new industry in a space that was previously unexplored. This naturally brings with it a level of novelty and complexity. However, we've been able to demystify the technical aspects and translate them into an operational module that can be easily rolled out.

Our unique approach aims to extract copper from previously overlooked low-grade processed tailings. While this requires a new approach and process, it does not impact the speed at which we are able to roll out these modular copper process units, replicating our success in South Africa.

TW: That's enlightening, Leon. Moving forward, this update covers up until the end of September. Now that we're into November, could you give us an insight into how October went and what Jubilee Metals is currently focusing on?

LC: October has been another significant month for us, especially in South Africa where we decided to push our boundaries and expand even further.

Our chrome footprint in the region has seen considerable growth, and we've maintained our momentum in expanding our copper footprint in Zambia as well. We are on track to reflect the growing operating margin in our Chrome business by the end of December, and we are also looking forward to further expanding our copper modular rollout.

TW: It sounds like Jubilee Metals is making great strides in both the chrome and copper sectors. As we look towards the end of the year, what are the main objectives and goals that the company is aiming to achieve?

LC: Our primary goal is to continue building on the momentum we've gained in both the chrome and copper sectors. In South Africa, we are striving to solidify our position as a major chrome producer, and we are confident that our modular expansion strategy will play a crucial role in achieving this.

In Zambia, we are focused on expanding our copper portfolio and continuing to evolve our strategies based on the valuable lessons we've learned. We are committed to maintaining simplicity in our expansion, while also addressing and demystifying any complexities that arise.

Ultimately, our aim is to deliver exceptional value to our investors and stakeholders, and we believe that our current trajectory puts us in a strong position to do just that.