Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jubilee Metals Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLP   GB0031852162

JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC

(JLP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/16 11:14:28 am EDT
15.30 GBX   +5.52%
10:50aJUBILEE METALS : JLP) - Operatoinal Update 16 May 2022
PU
05:50aJUBILEE METALS : says on track to meet PGM output target solely through its own operations
PU
04/19JUBILEE METALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jubilee Metals : JLP) - Operatoinal Update 16 May 2022

05/16/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

16 May 2022

FIRST LIGHT

Marketing Communication

This document has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Please refer to important disclosures towards the end of this document.

Under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

  1. ("MiFID II"), this research is paid for by the subject issuer as declared in the disclosure and disclaimer pages of this document.

Jubilee Metals (JLP) - Corporate - Operational update

Market Cap £375m Share Price 14.2p

Jubilee today provides an operational update on the ongoing commissioning at the new Inyoni chrome and PGM plants with Jubilee building up to steady state production for nameplate capacity of 1.2Mt chrome concentrate and 44koz PGM production per year. Remember processing chrome creates the upgraded PGM tailings for Jubilee to recover the PGMs (Jubilee being paid a small margin to preconcentrate its own feed) and with the expanded Inyoni there is no need to share the PGM revenues via a JV structure and still leaving Jubilee as a producer of scale. The fine and ultra-fine chrome plants are also working well - recovering both additional chrome and raising the PGM grade even higher (higher grades equals higher recoveries). Current costs are $631/oz PGM (including the chrome by-product credit) leaving Jubilee a healthy profit margin from its current net basket price (WHIe) of ~$1,950/oz.

Jubilee also reports on progress in Zambia having nearly completed its Roan facility (Southern refinery strategy) where Jubilee has nearly finished construction of a raw materials plant to allow for an ongoing 12kt/yr of copper cathode and is also adding in a 1.2kt/yr cobalt recovery circuit. Ramp up for the copper and cobalt circuit is expected to be completed in July this year, after short delays due to supply chain issues outside of Jubilees control. Jubilee is still examining its plans for its Northern Refinery strategy, but production from this area in northern Zambia will see Jubilee become a significant producer of copper (cathode and concentrate) and cobalt. A timeline to this next stage of Zambian production will help crystallise the economic forecasts and the potential cash flow we see only too well.

WHI View: A very positive update today from Jubilee. In taking on two projects in two different countries a management team can run the risk of spreading itself too thin - not the case for Jubilee who have a depth of technical management to ensure projects are kept on track and on budget. We choose to leave our forecasts and fair value unchanged today and see earnings at a similar level in FY22 as in FY21 at ~1.9p/sh and a fair value of 29p/sh. We still expect significant expansions in revenues and profits starting from next financial year FY23 as the benefits of an increased Zambian division sees Jubilee grow into a truly multinational, multi-commodity company.

Paul Smith Analyst paul.smith@whirelandcm.com0113 394 6609

David Seers Analyst david.seers@whirelandcm.com0113 394 6610

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

16 May 2022

Contacts

Research

John Cummins

020 7220 1755

john.cummins@whirelandcm.com

Matthew Davis

0113 394 6620

matthew.davis@whirelandcm.com

Brendan Long

Oil & Gas

020 7220 1694

brendan.long@whirelandcm.com

Paul Smith

Mining

0113 394 6609

paul.smith@whirelandcm.com

David Seers

Mining

0113 394 6610

david.seers@whirelandcm.com

Nick Spoliar

020 7220 1761

nick.spoliar@whirelandcm.com

Jason Streets

020 7220 1693

jason.streets@whirelandcm.com

Emma Ulker

Healthcare

020 7398 1141

emma.ulker@whirelandcm.com

Susanna Virtanen

020 7220 1674

susanna.virtanen@whirelandcm.com

Charlie Cullen

020 7220 1678

charlie.cullen@whirelandcm.com

Sales & Trading

Harry Ansell

020 7220 1670

harry.ansell@whirelandcm.com

Dan Bristowe

020 7220 1648

daniel.bristowe@whirelandcm.com

Tara Browne

020 7398 1198

tara.browne@whirelandcm.com

Melvyn Brown

020 7220 1688

melvyn.brown@whirelandcm.com

Stephen Frohlich

020 7220 0492

stephen.frohlich@whirelandcm.com

Beverley Gibbons

020 7220 0479

beverley.gibbons@whirelandcm.com

Corporate Broking & Investor Relations

Fraser Marshall

020 7220 0484

fraser.marshall@whirelandplc.com

George Krokos

020 7398 1106

george.krokos@whirelandcm.com

Hayley Mullens

020 7220 1695

hayley.mullens@whirelandcm.com

Aimee McCusker

020 7398 1136

aimee.mccusker@whirelandcm.com

Martyna Kandrataviciute

020 7398 1134

martyna.kandrataviciute@whirelandcm.com

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

16 May 2022

Marketing Communication

This research report is disseminated by WH Ireland Limited ("WHI") which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This research report is intended for the sole use of the person for whom it is addressed and is not intended for private individuals or those classified as Retails Clients as defined by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2004/39/EC ("MiFID").

Non-independent research

This research report is marketing communications and is produced in accordance with the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. However, WHI is required by the FCA to have policies in place to identify and manage the conflicts of interest which may arise in the production and dissemination of this research report , such management of conflicts include a firm wide ban of PA dealings in any issuer under research coverage.

Planned frequency of updates to recommendation

WHI does not have a schedule for issuing research recommendations, they are issued whenever the research analyst and members of the research team alone deem it relevant, but usually in the event of significant development.

Disclaimer

This research report has been approved under part IV article 19 of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") by WHI for communication in the United Kingdom only to investment professionals as that term is defined in article 19(5) of the FPO. Its contents are not directed at, may not be suitable for and should not be relied on by anyone who is not an investment professional including retail clients. This research report is for distribution only as may be permitted by law. It is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where doing so would be contrary to law or regulation or would subject WHI to any registration or licensing requirement within such jurisdiction. This research report is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments or to participate in any particular trading strategy. It does not constitute a personal recommendation and recipients must satisfy themselves that any dealing is appropriate in the light of their own understanding, appraisal of risk and reward, objectives, experience, and financial and operational resources.

The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable. WHI makes no representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Any opinions expressed in this research report may change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by other business areas of WHI. Any statements contained in this report attributed to a third party represent WHI's interpretation of the data, information and/or opinions provided by that third party either publicly or through a subscription service, and such use and interpretation have not been reviewed by the third party. Investments involve risks, and investors should exercise prudence and their own judgement in making their investment decisions. The financial instruments described in this research report may not be eligible for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors. Options, derivative products and futures are not suitable for all investors, and trading in these instruments is considered risky. Foreign currency rates of exchange may adversely affect the value, price or income of any security or related instrument referred to in this research report. For investment advice, trade execution or other enquiries, clients should contact their local sales representative.

The value of any investment or income may go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. WHI accepts no fiduciary duties to the reader of this research report and in communicating it WHI is not acting in a fiduciary capacity. Neither WHI nor any of its directors, employees or agents accepts any liability for any loss (including investment loss) or damage arising out of the use of all or any of the Information.

As at the quarter ending 30 April 2022 the distribution of all our published recommendations is as follows:

Recommendation

Total Stocks

Percentage %

Corporate

Percentage %

Corporate

63

96.9

63

100.0

Buy

2

3..1

0

0.0

Speculative Buy

0

0.0

0

0.0

Outperform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Market Perform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Underperform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Sell

0

0.0

0

0.0

Total

65.0

100.0

63.0

100.0

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

16 May 2022

Valuation and Risks

For details relating to valuation and risks for subject issuers, please refer to the comments contained herein or in previously published research reports or sector notes.

Time and date of recommendation and financial instruments in the recommendation

The time and date when the production of this research recommendation is published is the date and time found in the header of the email carrying the research report.

Any prices stated in this document are for information purposes only, there is no representation that any transaction can or could have been effected at those prices. Different assumptions by any other source may yield substantially different results. Where a price of a financial instrument is quoted it will generally, in the absence of the contrary, be the closing mid-point price at the close of business the day before publication date.

A draft of this research report has been shown to the company following which factual amendments have been made.

No part of the content of this research report may be copied, forwarded or duplicated in any form or by any means without the prior consent of WHI and WHI accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

By accepting this document, you agree to be bound by the disclaimers stated above. Please refer to https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets/coi-for-researchfor conflicts of Interest regarding Non-Independent Research.

Company/Issuer Disclosures

Company Name

Table of interest number

12-month recommendation history

Date

Jubilee Metals (JLP)

2,3,4,5,7,10

Corporate

28.01.20

https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets/research-recommendations

The WH Ireland Research & Corporate Events Portal is available at https://www.whirelandplc.com/research-portal

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

Disclaimer

Jubilee Metals Group plc published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 14:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
10:50aJUBILEE METALS : JLP) - Operatoinal Update 16 May 2022
PU
05:50aJUBILEE METALS : says on track to meet PGM output target solely through its own operations
PU
04/19JUBILEE METALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
04/14JUBILEE METALS : GM Circular 2022
PU
03/24Earnings Flash (JLP.L) JUBILEE METALS GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX0.31
MT
03/24JUBILEE METALS : reports strong start to its second half after completion of Inyoni chrome..
PU
03/24JUBILEE METALS : Unaudited Condensed Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 December ..
PU
03/24Jubilee Metals Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/16JUBILEE METALS : Caerus Mineral and Bezant Resources complete Phase 2 drilling at Troulli ..
PU
03/14JUBILEE METALS : Notification of changes in shareholding
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 167 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 39,0 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net cash 2022 23,0 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 383 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Jubilee Metals Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,50 GBX
Average target price 25,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Coetzer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pedja Kovacevic Group Chief Financial Officer
Colin Bird Non-Executive Chairman
Evan Kirby Executive Director & Technical Director
Christopher Kagiso Molefe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-10.77%469
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-9.28%26 800
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-27.27%17 740
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.75%10 404
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-39.40%8 318
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-5.25%8 150